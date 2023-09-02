HMP Erlestoke: Men arrested as drone drops package into prison

The prison, near Devizes, was inspected in May

Three men have been arrested after a drone was used to drop a package into prison grounds late at night.

Police were called at 01.30 BST on Friday after suspicious activity near HMP Erlestoke, in Wiltshire.

Prison staff reported seeing a drone flying over the prison and it is believed to have dropped the package of suspicious items into the grounds.

Three men from the Bristol area, aged in their 20s, 30s and 40s, have been arrested.

Officers went to the area and spotted a Nissan Qashqai which was stopped on Bath Road, Melksham, heading towards Shaw.

'Reports taken seriously'

The occupants of the vehicle were seen to throw a drone from the vehicle which has been recovered and seized.

The men were arrested on suspicion of throwing a prohibited article into a prison and all three are in custody at Gablecross.

Sgt Steve Edwards, of the volume crime team, said: "Officers have done an excellent job in locating and seizing a drone and arresting three individuals so quickly after receiving the initial call.

"Conveying prohibited items into a prison will not be tolerated and we take reports like this seriously."

Follow BBC West on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to: bristol@bbc.co.uk