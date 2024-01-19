This HMRC behaviour is a scandal of Post Office proportions

The Post Office Horizon scandal had been rumbling along for years, but reached fever pitch this month after it was turned into a prime time television series.

The ITV drama Mr Bates vs The Post Office brought to life the devastating human consequences of the ordeal and brought it to a crescendo. It has so far led to former chief executive Paula Vennells handing back her CBE and technology firm Fujitsu pledging £1bn towards the compensation bill.

The injustice was there for all to see. Hundreds of postmasters were accused of stealing and even imprisoned thanks to flaws in the Post Office’s IT system. Lives were destroyed and the powerful turned a blind eye.

There is another matter that has been causing widespread distress in recent years, but it is unlikely to drum up the same levels of sympathy. This is because the victims are those who have been caught up in tax avoidance.

The controversial ‘Loan Charge’ legislation has seen around 50,000 people hit with vast tax bills and has so far been linked to at least 10 suicides.

Workers caught up in the scandal were typically self-employed contractors who were paid using tax-free loans from offshore trusts that did not need to be paid back.

Employers, many of whom choose to pay workers in this way, were also not required to pay income tax and National Insurance contributions.

At the very heart of the issue is the question of whether or not it is fair to pursue people for tax they legitimately did not pay at the time, often after trusting the advice and processes of their advisers and employers.

But regardless of the morality of it, the “disguised remuneration” scheme was – at the time – a legal way of cutting tax bills. The Government decided to move the goalposts and send tax bills dating back as far as 20 years.

The Loan Charge, which was announced in 2016, made the outstanding loans taxable income and repayment deadlines were set.

Collectively, HM Revenue and Customs has demanded £3.2bn is paid – an average of £64,000 for every worker caught up. This is money already spent on homes, mortgages, holidays, living expenses. Money that cannot be readily clawed back.

Telegraph Money has previously reported on how one family believed their grandfather had been driven to suicide after receiving a £50,000 tax bill.

MPs and campaigners are demanding the loan charge pursuit is suspended and a “genuine” independent review commissioned.

Sammy Wilson MP accused ministers of ‘turning a blind eye to another Horizon scandal’ - John Robertson/John Robertson

In Parliament on Thursday, Sammy Wilson, a Democratic Unionist Party MP, accused ministers of “turning a blind eye” to the suffering of tens of thousands of “ordinary workers”, and said: “We are looking at another Horizon scandal”.

Liberal Democrat MP Sarah Green said one of her constituents who was involved had had an abortion because she feared she could not afford to have a child.

Previously, HMRC has insisted it takes the “wellbeing of all taxpayers very seriously”, and encouraged those struggling with their mental health to contact charities such as Samaritans or Mind.

The Loan Charge is so-called “non-discriminate” legislation that does not take into account how or why someone came to owe tax, and it doesn’t consider how such a bill could destroy a life. It also raises eyebrows, given that HMRC has written off billions of pounds lost to outright fraud in the Covid pandemic.

The taxman’s Loan Charge campaign fixates on the victims and not the perpetrators – i.e., the firms that facilitated these arrangements and profited from them. HMRC is hounding ordinary workers as if they are tax-dodging corporations. Of course it has a responsibility to do all it can to collect tax owed to the public purse, but at what cost?

ben.wilkinson@telegraph.co.uk

