HMRC’s digital drive to cost taxpayers and businesses billions, audit reveals

HMRC’s long-delayed digital tax drive will cost six times as much as planned, a damning report from the Parliament’s spending watchdog has warned.

The Making Tax Digital programme, announced by HM Revenue and Customs in 2015, is now three years late and more than £1bn over its original budget, the National Audit Office (NAO) said.

The technology initiative intends to move three key business taxes – VAT, income tax self-assessment and corporation tax – into the 21st century by digitising records and bringing bookkeeping online.

However, original plans to have the system up and running by 2020 were “not realistic”, the NAO said, while the programme was now expected to cost £1.3bn against £226m budgeted by officials in 2016.

Making Tax Digital has now been delayed four times. The taxman has so far moved 3.2 million tax records onto its new IT systems, but more than 14 million files have yet to be transferred.

Some elements of the new technology system are online. VAT has been processed using tools from Making Tax Digital since 2019. However, self assessment has proved “far more complex” and is facing continued delays.

Demands on the tax service to redirect resources to handle Brexit and staffing strains during the coronavirus pandemic also pushed back the new system.

Gareth Davies, head of the NAO, said: “The repeated delays and rephasings of Making Tax Digital have undermined the programme’s credibility and increased its costs.”

The NAO added that HMRC had omitted to mention the £1.5bn burden the changes to the tax system would impose on companies in its May 2022 business case for the project. Companies will have to spend hundreds of pounds each altering their tax planning, updating software and paying for advice.

HMRC has said the digitisation of taxes should help boost its coffers by £3.9bn by 2033, as businesses make fewer errors and report more complete tax returns.

The taxman is now targeting implementing its digital tax regime for self-assessment by 2027, but the review body warned this still appeared to be a “very challenging plan”.

Under the new system, larger business taxpayers will also be required to provide quarterly updates to HMRC, or risk penalties.

Meg Hillier, chairman of Parliament’s Committee of Public Accounts, said: “Making Tax Digital by 2020 was never viable. HMRC wanted to increase tax revenue, but completely underestimated the cost and scale of work required to move from its legacy systems and by business taxpayers to move to digital records.

“Eight years on, many tax professionals remain unconvinced by the proposed approach, which imposes significant costs and burdens on many self assessment business taxpayers.

“HMRC has omitted much of these costs to business taxpayers when seeking additional funding. It now needs to demonstrate its plans add up.”

It comes as the tax office last week announced it would close its self-assessment helpline from today for three months over the summer so it could deploy 350 staff elsewhere.

HMRC has been under fire from MPs for poor customer service, and accountants described the latest move as a “cry for help”.

Any taxpayers trying to call the line will instead be pushed towards online guidance, digital assistant and web chat.

An HMRC spokesman said: “We welcome the NAO’s recognition of our progress in digitalising the tax system, and its confirmation that our plans can improve the system’s efficiency and effectiveness.

“A project of this scale naturally comes with challenges, but Making Tax Digital will deliver a strong return on investment for the taxpayer. We have always been wholly transparent about costs for business. We remain committed to ensuring that free software will be available for those with the simplest tax affairs.”

