HMRC’s latest blunder is exactly why it is losing our trust

In June 2016 Louise Duncan left her job and went to work at a new employer. She presented her P45 to her new employer in July who correctly set up her PAYE records to include her income from her old job of £7,745.

Ms Duncan was a basic-rate, 20pc, taxpayer but was in self-assessment because she received a small amount of rent from a cottage she let out.

Ms Duncan filed her 2016-17 self-assessment by disclosing her rental profits and entering the numbers from her P60.

What Ms Duncan did not know was that on 22 December 2016, and for reasons that nobody at HM Revenue & Customs has managed to explain, her coding notice had been changed to remove the brought forward balances.

Liberty Bishop was sent the new coding notice by HMRC and adjusted her PAYE records, as they were obliged to do.

It resulted in Ms Duncan receiving a tax rebate in January 2017 of £960. She assumed that HMRC were competent and did not question this.

However, when HMRC carried out a compliance check it showed that she had underpaid tax. Sadly that was not all.

As a consequence of HMRC sending the tax rebate she was brought into the “payments on account” regime.

This essentially applies where your tax liability outstanding at the end of the tax year is more than 20pc of the overall liability.

This resulted in a bewildering set of demands for tax, interest and penalties, which Ms Duncan could not understand. In August 2018 she questioned the tax demands and sent HMRC a letter containing all the necessary supporting documents.

This correspondence continued for many months but she was unfortunately none the wiser for it. Crucially, she did not say in clear terms that she wished to appeal the penalties, although that was implied.

She had also not appreciated that you only have 30 days to appeal against a tax or penalty notice. She explained that she was concentrating on the P60 issue and said that she found the wording at the bottom of the HMRC notice hard to follow. When she formally appealed the notice, HMRC rejected it as out of time.

The only reason I know about all this is because the matter finished up in court.

I am alarmed that this error by HMRC could not have been resolved without troubling the court. In times past Ms Duncan would have called in at her local tax office.

A member of staff would have picked up her file, seen what had gone wrong, and sorted it out within ten minutes.

At court she readily accepted that the tax was due. She was, however, very upset about being charged penalties and interest.

The two tribunal judges said that they were unfortunately bound by the legislation and had to reject the appeal. They were, however, thoroughly unimpressed by the actions of HMRC, as this extract from the judgment shows:

“What has confused (and, frankly, has confused the panel which has over 80 years of collective tax experience under its belt) and angered her is why HMRC changed her tax code, and the consequential impact that that has had on her tax position. She is willing to pay the tax but feels very aggrieved that the change of code appears to have led to an incomprehensible array of interest and penalty payments which appear on her tax statement.

“We have not got anywhere near the bottom of why this has happened, but we cannot see that the taxpayer has done anything wrong in this case. She received employment income under deduction of PAYE and had a modest amount of rental income. Yet her tax statement has become a monster which is almost impossible to understand. The appellant fully engaged with HMRC following the closure notice with a view of sorting out her tax position. It seems to us that this is a paradigm example of circumstances in which HMRC might exercise their discretion in a taxpayer’s favour and waive all interest and penalties.”

Given the view of the tribunal that the fault lay entirely with HMRC, and not with Lousie Duncan, I asked a spokesman for HMRC whether she would be receiving an apology and a waiver of all interest and penalties.

A spokesman for HMRC was unable to respond to my question for confidentiality reasons but said: “We approach all cases and taxpayers equally, but as always will reflect on the outcome of the case.”

As I have said before, mistakes sadly happen but it is the way that they are dealt with that matters.

In this case HMRC made an error that it still cannot explain. However, instead of helping Ms Duncan to sort out the problem it created, HMRC rejected her appeal and then applied penalties and interest. HMRC cannot function effectively without the trust and support of taxpayers – and cases like this damage that trust.

