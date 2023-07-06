HMRC tried to bankrupt health worker over £116,000 tax bill

hmrc

The taxman tried to bankrupt a health centre worker over a £116,000 bill she did not owe.

In a battle drawn out over more than three years, a mix-up at HMRC meant that Debra Adjei was presented with a bankruptcy petition in February 2020 over an unpaid tax bill worth £115,862 which was incorrectly charged to her.

It was a mistake that would take years to unravel in court, in a process littered with missing documents, false witness statements and failed conference log-ins.

While Ms Adjei was an employee at a medical centre in east London, HM Revenue & Customs wrongly believed she was a partner at the practice and owed more than £100,000 in unpaid PAYE and National Insurance contributions.

The taxman also believed Ms Adjei earned more than £50,000 from 2013 and owed back £2,000 in late filing penalties – despite the fact that she had earned “considerably less” than this amount and was never obliged to submit any self-assessment forms.

Ms Adjei informed HMRC and the courts she had always been an employee at the centre, but her role involved PAYE payments.

She wrote to HMRC that she had been on a secondment for two years, coming back in December 2019: “I am not self-employed, I am employed on PAYE but I am responsible for making all the payments for PAYE as part of my job. I am afraid that the person who I left with this responsibility did not act in the way in which I thought they would and has left me in the position of debt.”

After several petition hearings, delayed by pandemic restrictions, in January 2021 a bankruptcy order was finally made – but Ms Adjei was absent, as the hearing was conducted remotely and she was not given any dial-in details.

Ms Adjei made an application for the order to be annulled in April 2021, again setting out that she was never a partner or employer at the health centre.

However Paul Doyle, HMRC’s main witness, insisted she was an employer and argued this was confirmed by HMRC records, although failed to provide any evidence to support his claim.

Judge Sally Barber, who presided over the case, described Mr Doyle’s evidence as “disingenuous at times” and included statements that were “simply untrue”, concluding his written statements were unreliable, “peppered with inaccuracies and. ..not…prepared with the candour and care required”.

HMRC was also found to have failed to properly process or scan numerous documents relating to the case into its system. Judge Barber wrote: “The correspondence highlighted a number of occasions on which the [Ms Adjei’s] advisers had sent through repeat copies of documents which still did not show on ‘the system’.

“Even Mr Doyle accepted at one point in cross-examination that the system was ‘flawed’. Whilst he subsequently (and somewhat unconvincingly) sought to row back from that admission, it was clear from the evidence overall that the admission had been rightly made. HMRC’s record-keeping in relation to this case was undoubtedly ‘flawed’.”

By March 2023, the court finally annulled the bankruptcy order, dismissed the petition and ruled that Ms Adjei was not liable for its costs.

Mike Warburton, The Telegraph’s Tax Hacks columnist, said the case read like a “Kafkaesque plot to pursue an innocent employee to the point of bankruptcy”.

He said: “As the judge concluded, it was all there for HMRC to see but they pressed ahead regardless.”

A spokesman for HMRC said: “We are carefully considering the judgment and reviewing how we have handled this case.”

