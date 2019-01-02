Are HMS Networks AB (publ)’s (STO:HMS) Interest Costs Too High?

HMS Networks AB (publ) (STO:HMS) is a small-cap stock with a market capitalization of kr5.7b. While investors primarily focus on the growth potential and competitive landscape of the small-cap companies, they end up ignoring a key aspect, which could be the biggest threat to its existence: its financial health. Why is it important? Electronic companies, even ones that are profitable, are more likely to be higher risk. So, understanding the company’s financial health becomes crucial. Here are a few basic checks that are good enough to have a broad overview of the company’s financial strength. Nevertheless, I know these factors are very high-level, so I’d encourage you to dig deeper yourself into HMS here.

Does HMS produce enough cash relative to debt?

HMS has built up its total debt levels in the last twelve months, from kr402m to kr437m , which accounts for long term debt. With this growth in debt, the current cash and short-term investment levels stands at kr55m for investing into the business. Additionally, HMS has generated kr180m in operating cash flow in the last twelve months, resulting in an operating cash to total debt ratio of 41%, signalling that HMS’s operating cash is sufficient to cover its debt. This ratio can also be a sign of operational efficiency as an alternative to return on assets. In HMS’s case, it is able to generate 0.41x cash from its debt capital.

Can HMS meet its short-term obligations with the cash in hand?

With current liabilities at kr276m, it seems that the business has been able to meet these commitments with a current assets level of kr424m, leading to a 1.54x current account ratio. Usually, for Electronic companies, this is a suitable ratio since there’s a sufficient cash cushion without leaving too much capital idle or in low-earning investments.

Is HMS’s debt level acceptable?

HMS is a relatively highly levered company with a debt-to-equity of 54%. This is not unusual for small-caps as debt tends to be a cheaper and faster source of funding for some businesses. No matter how high the company’s debt, if it can easily cover the interest payments, it’s considered to be efficient with its use of excess leverage. A company generating earnings after interest and tax at least three times its net interest payments is considered financially sound. In HMS’s case, the ratio of 36.07x suggests that interest is comfortably covered, which means that debtors may be willing to loan the company more money, giving HMS ample headroom to grow its debt facilities.

Next Steps:

HMS’s high cash coverage means that, although its debt levels are high, the company is able to utilise its borrowings efficiently in order to generate cash flow. Since there is also no concerns around HMS’s liquidity needs, this may be its optimal capital structure for the time being. Keep in mind I haven’t considered other factors such as how HMS has been performing in the past. You should continue to research HMS Networks to get a more holistic view of the small-cap by looking at:

