HMS Queen Elizabeth chases away Chinese spy submarine

15
Max Stephens
·2 min read
The carrier HMS Queen Elizabeth during a recent exercise in the Irish Sea - Reuters
The carrier HMS Queen Elizabeth during a recent exercise in the Irish Sea - Reuters

The Royal Navy's HMS Queen Elizabeth has tracked down and chased off a Chinese spy submarine, in footage captured by documentary makers.

A two-minute-long excerpt from a BBC documentary shows how naval officers aboard the aircraft carrier discovered the foreign vessel using state of the art sonobuoys.

Sonobuoys are small sonar devices dropped into the water to pick up engine and propeller sounds from submarines.

Officers are seen rapidly deploying a helicopter which drops another payload of sonobuoys into the water to accurately triangulate the vessel.

The Chinese vessel is then tracked skulking away from the warship.

A 10-cell sonobuoy dispenser for Royal Navy ships, left. A winch for dipping the sonar, centre. An active dipping sonar, right - Royal Navy website
A 10-cell sonobuoy dispenser for Royal Navy ships, left. A winch for dipping the sonar, centre. An active dipping sonar, right - Royal Navy website

One naval officer says to the camera: “So what we thought was a submarine, is now definitely a submarine. It’s not a whale.

“If this had been in a different scenario, a conflict situation it would have proven that we’d have detected something, in ample time, protected the main body of the carrier.

“Then you could have started a weapon chain against the submarine that was detected to neutralise the threat.

“So we beat them to draw.”

A launching ceremony for China's third aircraft carrier, the Fujian, in Shanghai last June
A launching ceremony for China's third aircraft carrier, the Fujian, in Shanghai last June

Enemy submarines will often lie underneath commercial fishing vessels, on the very edge of Britain’s 12-mile nautical border, and use the roar of the ship’s engines to mask their presence.

In November, the Chinese deployed a new generation of long-range ballistic missiles on nuclear submarines capable of hitting the US from the safety of its own waters.

All six of China’s nuclear-powered submarines have been equipped with new JL-3 missiles, which reportedly have a range of up to 7,500 miles, dramatically increasing China’s ability to strike US territory.

The previous version, the JL-2, had a range of up to 4,500 miles, which limited their range from Chinese waters to parts of Alaska, meaning the submarines carrying them would have had to reach the ocean near Hawaii to threaten the US east coast.

The Warship: Tour of Duty can be seen on BBC 2 on Sunday at 9pm

Recommended Stories

  • Hilltop coal-mining town a tactical prize in Ukraine war

    In a small coal-mining town on Ukraine’s eastern front line, a fight for strategic superiority is being waged in a battlefield steeped with symbolism as the one-year anniversary of Russia’s invasion nears. The town of Vuhledar — meaning “gift of coal” — has emerged as a critical hot spot in the fight for Donetsk province that would give both sides, the Ukrainian forces who hold the urban center, and the Russians positioned in the suburbs, a tactical upper hand in the greater battle for the Donbas region. Located on an elevated plane that is one of the few high-terrain spots in the area, its capture would be an important step for Russia to disrupt Ukrainian supply lines.

  • America won’t defend Europe, so Britain has to

    The British military is in trouble. Running low on ammunition and no longer, according to an unnamed U.S. general officer, a “tier one force”, the Government may not even provide a much-needed boost in defence spending.

  • Scholz hopes 80 Leopard 2 tanks will be ready for being sent to Ukraine by end of March

    Olaf Scholz, the chancellor of Germany, has expressed his hopes that 80 Leopard 2 tanks will be ready for being sent to Ukraine by the end of March, while commenting on the results of the EU Summit. Source: Scholz's statement, quoted by the Ukrinform news outlet Details: While replying to journalists' question whether he is sure that two battalions (that is, about 80 Leopard 2 tanks) will be ready for being supplied to Ukraine by the end of March, Scholz stated: "I hope that we will manage to do

  • Chinese balloon reconnaissance platform located, officials say

    U.S. officials said Friday the undercarriage of the Chinese spy balloon shot down Saturday -- where the surveillance equipment and other technology was housed -- has been located in waters off South Carolina. The official told ABC News Chief Global Affairs Correspondent Martha Raddatz it was found Thursday and is largely intact. It has not yet been retrieved, the officials said, but that will likely be done with a crane or a winch from a vessel.

  • BREAKING: U.S. Military Shoots Down Another ‘High-Altitude Object’ Over Alaska

    The U.S. military has downed another mysterious high-altitude object flying over Alaska airspace. Here's what we know so far.

  • US launches unarmed ICBM into Pacific Ocean amid China, North Korea tensions

    The United States Air Force launched an ICBM test from California early Friday morning days after the government shot down a Chinese spy balloon that traveled across the U.S.

  • Bizarre video with Russian subtitles employs 'Trumpian' tactics to recruit US veterans for the war in Ukraine, Russia expert says

    Experts have said the "propaganda ploy" could be linked to the Wagner Group, a Russian paramilitary organization providing soldiers for the war.

  • After months of stalemate, it looks like Russia's long-feared new offensive in Ukraine has begun

    Russian troops have been making fresh attempts to push west from the Ukraine cities of Kreminna and Svatove, defense assessments say.

  • Chicken farmers say their eggs could help reduce prices

    U.S. chicken producers want to do their part to bring down current soaring egg prices by selling their 400 million surplus eggs to food producers. Egg prices have surged over the past year thanks to the ongoing bird flu outbreak and the highest inflation in decades, prompting calls for a price-gouging investigation. The National Chicken Council trade group submitted a formal petition to the Food and Drug Administration Thursday asking officials to drop a rule passed in 2009 that keeps chicken producers from selling their excess eggs because they aren't refrigerated right away.

  • China says proposed U.S. ban on Chinese buying U.S. property violates market rules

    BEIJING (Reuters) -The United States is violating the principles of market economy and international trade rules in considering a ban on Chinese citizens buying property in the United States, the Chinese foreign ministry said on Friday. "Generalizing the concept of national security and politicising economic, trade and investment issues violate the rules of market economy and international trade rules," spokesperson Mao Ning said at a regular press briefing. Mao was responding to a question when asked about Texas and Florida considering a ban on Chinese citizens in the United States from buying property.

  • How a female gibbon locked in a cage alone in Japan got pregnant

    In February 2021, staff at the Kujukushima Zoo & Botanical Garden in Nagasaki were baffled when Momo, a 12-year-old white-handed gibbon, gave birth despite not having a male companion. Following a DNA testing of the baby gibbon, the zoo learned that the infant's father is Itō, a 34-year-old male gibbon who was held in an enclosure adjacent to Momo's. “It took us two years to figure it out because we couldn't get close enough to collect samples — she was very protective of her child,” Jun Yamano, the superintendent of the zoo, told Vice.

  • I’m a lifestyle editor, and here are the 17 February Nordstrom new arrivals I have my eye on right now

    Transitional weather is here, besties.

  • 100 missiles and Shahed drones from Russia against 14 airstrikes of Ukrainian army General Staff

    The Russian army has launched 29 S-300 anti-aircraft guided missiles and 71 cruise missiles at Ukrainian targets, including civilian infrastructure; and the Ukrainian Air Force has carried out 14 airstrikes on the battlefield on 10 February, the 352nd day of the full-scale war.

  • Source: Bad weather will impact recovery efforts of Chinese spy balloon

    Bad weather will affect the recovery efforts of a suspected Chinese surveillance balloon located in waters off South Carolina, according to a U.S. official.

  • ‘I don’t think we’ll win’: Tories stepping down at next election on why they’re quitting

    The Conservatives are on course to lose power at the next election, MPs quitting Parliament have said in a downbeat assessment of their party’s prospects.

  • Specificity key to advancing goals of public safety, police reform: Rep. Horsford

    Rep. Steven Horsford, chair of the Congressional Black Caucus, talks about the specific provisions being pursued legislatively that will yield meaningful reform in policing and public safety.

  • Chinese spy balloon believed to be part of larger program

    The Chinese spy balloon that was shot down in South Carolina is believed to have been part of a larger program.

  • Biden plans to bar some U.S. investments in China, track others -sources

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -The Biden administration plans to outright ban investments in some Chinese technology companies and increase scrutiny of others, three sources said, part of its plan to crack down on the billions that American firms have poured into sensitive Chinese sectors. The ban is expected to apply to some investments tied to chip production, two of the sources said. The upcoming rules are likely to track sweeping new restrictions the U.S. placed on exports of American artificial intelligence (AI) chips, chipmaking tools, and supercomputers, among other technologies, to China in October, sources also said.

  • Nord Stream Blast: European Investigators Trying To Cover Up, Says Russia

    Russia's foreign ministry has reportedly accused European countries of trying to hide the results of their investigations of the Nord Stream gas pipeline blasts that happened in September last year. "The investigation is being carried out in such a way that... the remains are literally and figuratively left in the water," Deputy Foreign Minister Alexander Grushko said, according to the state-run RIA news agency. Also Read: Nord Stream Blasts: White House Slams Pulitzer Prize Winner Seymour Hersh

  • Arthur Cyr: Beijing’s balloon and practical Asia realities

    Philippine-U.S. ties became close during World War II. The BBC notes the new defense accord “has stitched the gap in the arc of U.S. alliances” from Japan and South Korea in the north to Australia in…