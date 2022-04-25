Junk Bonds, Stocks Drop Amid Covid Concerns: Evergrande Update

Shen Hong
·3 min read

(Bloomberg) -- Chinese high-yield dollar debt and property shares fell Monday, amid a broader stock selloff as a Covid outbreak in Beijing heightened worries about an already slowing economy and rising credit stress.

Junk dollar notes from China dropped as much as 2 cents on the dollar Monday morning, according to credit traders, following a second consecutive week of declines in a Bloomberg index tracking the sector. A Bloomberg Intelligence gauge of developer shares fell as much as 3%.

An unprecedented wave of defaults in China means booming business for some companies hired to clean up the fallout, with restructuring and financial advisers expanding their Asia teams faster than ever to keep pace with demand.

Key Developments:

  • China Builders’ Funding to Stay Tight, Limited AMC Help: Moody’s

  • China’s Restructuring Firms Staff Up for Record Wave of Defaults

  • HNA Group Says Restructuring Completed After Two Years of Work

China Builders’ Funding to Stay Tight, Limited AMC Help: Moody’s (11:02 a.m. HK)

China’s overall policy stance toward the property sector hasn’t changed and any fine-tuning is “still aimed at containing risks and promoting the long-term health of the industry rather than to bail out distressed players,” said Moody’s Investors Service.

Bond issuance and trust financing, two major funding sources for developers, are expected to remain limited the next 6-12 months, wrote analysts including Kelly Chen and Franco Leung. Asset management companies are unlikely to provide significant direct liquidity support to distressed developers, they said.

China’s Restructuring Firms Staff Up for Record Wave of Defaults (7:58 a.m. HK)

Restructuring and financial advisers ranging from Alvarez & Marsal Inc. to boutique firms such as Admiralty Harbour Capital Ltd. have been expanding their Asia teams. They are now vying for growing opportunities as some of the biggest names in Chinese real estate including China Evergrande Group and Kaisa Group Holdings Ltd. undergo a historic revamp after failing to pay creditors.

The arrival of these experts is a pivotal moment, as well as a sign of maturity, for China’s relatively young credit market. As authorities push for a durable fix to reduce financial risks without triggering a systemic collapse, troubled companies long used to being rescued by the state are realizing Beijing will no longer stop them from going bust. The message is clear: Defaults are crucial to curb moral hazard and reprice risk despite the short-term pain.

HNA Group Says Restructuring Completed After Two Years of Work (7:50 a.m. HK)

All four restructuring plans related to HNA Group have been completed with court approvals, the conglomerate said on its official Wechat account, adding that the “risk-disposal work” is basically finished.

HNA was effectively seized in February 2020 by the provincial government of Hainan, the southern island province where HNA is based, after piling up one of China’s biggest corporate leverage loads. The company in October reached agreement with creditors on a debt-restructuring plan.

