HNA cuts stake in Deutsche Bank to 6.3 percent: SEC filing

FILE PHOTO: A HNA Group logo is seen on the building of HNA Plaza in Beijing, China February 9, 2018. REUTERS/Jason Lee

FRANKFURT (Reuters) - Chinese conglomerate HNA has cut its stake in Deutsche Bank to 6.3 percent, according to a filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

That marks a reduction from 7.64 percent of voting rights reported in the most recent filing in Germany.

A spokesman for HNA in Germany declined to comment. Deutsche Bank wasn't immediately available on Saturday outside of business hours.





