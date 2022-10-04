Ho-Chunk Nation police chief is suspended after domestic abuse charges are handed down

The Ho-Chunk Nation's police chief has been suspended after being charged with misdemeanor battery in connection with a domestic incident last week, according to court records and a Ho-Chunk Nation spokesman.

Earl L. Lemieux II, 48, was arrested last week and charged with one count of misdemeanor battery and one count of disorderly conduct, also a misdemeanor, in Wood County Circuit Court.

Lemieux, who became the Ho-Chunk police chief in 2012, has been suspended without pay, according to Casey Brown, spokesman for the Ho-Chunk Nation. The acting chief of police is Zach Quackenbush, he said.

Lemieux is accused of hitting his significant other in the face near her eye during an argument at their Wisconsin Rapids home on Sept. 27, according to the complaint filed in court.

A video taken by the woman allegedly shows Lemieux raising his fists in front of his face and swinging into the air a couple of times before swinging his fist toward the camera and out of view, according to the complaint. A Wisconsin Rapids police officer reported he saw a red mark under the woman's left eye.

Lemieux denied there was a physical altercation and denied hitting the woman, the complaint says.

He did not return a phone message asking for comment.

Lemieux was released from custody last week on a signature bond, under the condition that he have no contact with his significant other, according to the court docket.

At a hearing last week, Wood County Circuit Judge Todd Wolf denied a request to lift the no-contact provision, the court docket says.

The Ho-Chunk Nation created a police department in 2010.

The tribal nation primarily relies on county sheriff's departments to provide law enforcement services on Ho-Chunk lands, which are located across several counties in central and eastern Wisconsin.

But the Ho-Chunk Nation Police Department works with other law enforcement to patrol tribal lands and can assist with investigations.

The tribal nation has cooperative agreements with six counties in which many Ho-Chunk people live, according to its annual report.

