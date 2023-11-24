Ho ho ho! 6 Ohio towns worth visiting this Christmas season

Ohio certainly has a heart for Christmas and the holidays.

There are elaborate light displays in many towns across the state.

And many of Ohio's zoos, including Akron, Columbus and Cincinnati, put lights on practically everything with the exception of the animals to make things festive and bright at night.

There are even some towns that sound so Christmassy − like Germantown, North Star and Sugar Creek − they should be a setting for a Hallmark movie

But there are a few towns in Ohio that stand out as a definite destination for Christmas travelers.

Visitors fill Historic Roscoe Village for the annual Christmas Candlelighting celebration.

Roscoe Village, Ohio

Roscoe Village is a fully restored Ohio and Erie Canal town located in Coshocton and is like stepping back to the 1830s.

There are places to shop, eat and even drink.

But at Christmastime, the village is aglow with holiday decorations as visitors learn about holiday traditions from a bygone era shared by village residents and artisans.

There are free Christmas Candlelighting Ceremonies on Dec. 2 and 9 in the historic village.

Steubenville, Ohio

Ohio is home to what is billed as the world's largest collection of life-size nutcrackers.

These colorful creations take up residence in the Nutcracker Village in Steubenville.

There are some 200 nutcrackers on display from Nov. 21 to Jan. 6 that are the creations of local artists.

The nutcrackers depict local celebrities like native son Dean Martin and others like Sherlock Holmes, Santa and even the characters from the Wizard of Oz.

There are a variety of events in and around the town, including entertainment and outdoor markets.

For more, visit steubenvillenutcrackervillage.com.

The Christmas Ranch in Morrow, Ohio, is open Nov. 18 to Dec. 23.

Morrow, Ohio

The Village of Morrow, located in Warren County, is home to the popular Christmas Ranch.

This family-run Christmas attraction has been featured on "Good Morning America" and others, including HGTV.

The light display that requires an admission has more than one million lights and synchronized holiday music.

Guests walk through the displays and can visit Christmas shops, Santa's bakery and café and take a train ride.

Learn more about the Christmas Ranch, which is open through Dec. 23, at thechristmasranch.com.

Mason, Ohio

Kings Island is a place to be in the summer.

But come winter the park is transformed into a winter wonderland with more than seven million lights.

WinterFest takes over the amusement park in Mason, and for the price of an admission ticket guests can enjoy 12 winter wonderlands on select nights in November and December.

There is live entertainment, food and even a nightly parade.

The park's Royal Fountain is transformed into an ice-skating rink, and the park's replica of the Eiffel Tower is turned into a giant Christmas tree.

And weather-permitting, guests can ride 20 of the park's rides including the Mystic Timbers roller coaster.

For more, visit visitkingsisland.com.

Mark Klaus stands in his Infinity Room, which is filled with NYC Bloomingdale's window displays at Castle Noel Christmas museum on Wednesday, Nov. 14, 2018, in Medina, Ohio.

Medina, Ohio

Medina's historic town square looks like something right out of a Christmas movie.

Its Victorian gazebo was even replicated on a float for the 2011 Rose Parade.

There are quaint shops and restaurants that are all decked out for the holidays.

But what puts Medina over the top is the Castle Noel Christmas museum.

This museum is billed as America's largest year-round Christmas attraction filled with a large collection of movie props, including the Buddy the Elf costume and props from the Grinch movie.

Cousin Eddy's actual RV used in the National Lampoon's Christmas Vacation movie is even parked there.

The museum is also home to a large collection of Christmas store window displays from New York's department stores, including Sak’s Fifth Avenue, Bloomingdale’s and Lord & Taylor.

Be sure to make reservations online for a tour as timed slots fill up fast during the holidays.

For more, visit castlenoel.com.

A "major award" stands in the window of A Christmas Story House, just as it did (for a while) in the movie.

Cleveland, Ohio

Cleveland is home to one of the most beloved − at least by Ohioans − Christmas movies of all time.

The classic "A Christmas Story" movie that came out in 1983 was filmed − in part − in the city.

You can visit Downtown, where some of the outdoor scenes of the Christmas parade were filmed.

Downtown's Public Square is decked out for the holidays with displays you can walk past and through.

Nearby is the former Higbee Department Store where Ralphie asked Santa for his beloved Red Ryder BB gun. It's now home to the Jack Cleveland Casino.

And best yet, you can visit Ralphie's House that has been restored to look just like the sets in the movie.

Across the street is a large gift shop and museum with memorabilia from the museum.

You can even spend the night at the Bumpus House next door − sans the pack of dogs that stole the Christmas turkey.

For more, visit achristmasstoryhouse.com.

This article originally appeared on Cincinnati Enquirer: 6 of Ohio's best Christmas towns worth visiting this holiday season