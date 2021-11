The Takeout

We’ve all been there. Sometimes our fast food orders come out looking like an elephant sat on them, or are so sloppy that they’re nearly unrecognizable from what you thought you ordered. I don’t personally get grouchy about it, but you know, in some cases, it’s hard not to feel like you just experienced a bait-and-switch. One man in Indonesia has gotten so fed up with the way his sandwiches looked from KFC, that now he’s considering suing the chain for false advertising, reports Vice.