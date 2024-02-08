HOA leader spent homeowner fees on her mortgage, other home projects, Florida cops say

The now “former” manager of a Florida homeowners association was living above her means and detectives say it was thanks to ill-gotten HOA funds paid by homeowners.

An investigation revealed the 56-year-old suspect used the extra cash for such things as cable TV and a new set of windows for her home, the Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office said in a news release.

The HOA serves Mediterranean Manors, “a 400 unit condominium complex” in Dunedin, just west of Tampa.

“Detectives began their investigation in May 2023 after receiving reports from ... the management company for Mediterranean (Manors), that (the suspect) was embezzling money,” the sheriff’s office said.

“Detectives learned (she) would utilize Mediterranean Manor’s homeowners association funds to pay her bills, including her mortgage, purchasing new windows for her residence, insurance, cable bills, and Amazon purchases.”

Approximately $24,664 was illegally taken from the homeowners association, officials said.

Investigators did not release details of how the expenditures were discovered or when they began.

The suspect, who lives in Oldsmar, was arrested Feb. 7 and charged with one count of scheme to defraud and one count of grand theft, officials said.

Investigators say she took the money while working for Harbeck Hospitality, the management company for Mediterranean Manors.

