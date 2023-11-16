How a 'hoarder's house' is deep cleaned
Mack Leighty from Midwest Magic Cleaning specializes in cleaning the homes of people with hoarding behaviors. In this episode of "Deep Cleaned," he tackles his largest project yet: a six-bedroom house, including a basement that hasn't been entered in three years. Barbara Fodor (Clean With Barbie) and Bonnie Ashdown (A Beautiful Mess) join him as they spend three days decluttering and sanitizing as much of the house as possible. They cleaned the household with permission from the family and with knowledge of the individual. Though the cleaning makes the house safer and more liveable, experts recommend specialized cognitive behavioral therapy as the most effective treatment for hoarding disorder. If you or someone you know is struggling with hoarding behaviors, visit the International OCD Foundation's website to find help. For more, visit: https://www.youtube.com/@MidwestMagicCleaning https://www.youtube.com/@cleanwithbarbie https://www.youtube.com/@ABeautifulMessExtremeCle-zl1wp