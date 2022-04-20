'Hoarding would be a better description': 35 dogs removed from Colonial Heights residence

Colonial Heights Police say 35 dogs, mostly small breeds, were removed Feb. 28 from this residence on Buckingham Drive in the city's Sherwood Hills neighborhood. The resident of the house, identified as 56-year-old Paula Sadler, faces a total of 30 misdemeanor and one felony charge of animal cruelty and improper care of a companion animal.

COLONIAL HEIGHTS — A city woman is facing numerous animal cruelty charges stemming from an investigation in which 35 dogs — several of them pregnant — were seized from her residence.

Paula Sadler, 56, of the 100 block of Buckingham Drive in the city's Sherwood Hills neighborhood, is expected in court next month to answer one felony charge and 15 misdemeanor charges of cruelty, and 15 charges of inadequate care of a companion animal. Interim Police Chief Rob Ruxer said Sadler was served with the warrants on March 17, 17 days after the dogs were removed.

They were put in the care of the city's Animal Control Services division.

Ruxer said the dogs taken from the Sadler residence were mostly small breeds, and there was no evidence that any dog had been trained to fight.

"Hoarding dogs would be a better description," Ruxer said.

Earlier this week, a Colonial Heights Circuit Court judge awarded ACS custody of the dogs, which totaled 41 including puppies born after removal.

According to the Colonial Heights city code, a resident cannot own more than four dogs without a special permit from City Council. As of this writing, there was no evidence that Sadler had been issued such a permit.

Messages left for Sadler seeking comment on the charges have not yet been answered.

The dogs were taken from the residence Feb. 28 after what Ruxer called "an ongoing investigation" into reports of animal cruelty. No other details about the investigation were released.

Overall, the canines were in relatively good health.

"Some of them needed medical treatment being provided by licensed veterinarians," Ruxer said. "They were also cared for by our outstanding staff at Colonial Heights Animal Services."

Many of the dogs have been placed with area animal-rescue operations for the time being. It was not immediately clear if or when any of them could be up for adoption.

In awarding custody to Animal Control Services, the court also ordered Sadler to reimburse the city for medical expenses, grooming and housing of the dogs.

Bill Atkinson (he/him/his) is a journalist and daily news coach for USA TODAY' Network's Atlantic Region which includes Virginia. He is based in Petersburg, Virginia. Reach him at batkinson@progress-index.com.

This article originally appeared on The Progress-Index: Colonial Heights woman faces animal cruelty charges; 35 dogs seized