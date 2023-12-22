Hoarding cases motivate Ames Animal Shelter to warn of proper cat care

Ames Animal Shelter and Animal Control rescued 27 cats from an inhospitable hoarding situation on Dec. 13. The kittens are being treated at Ames Animal Shelter and will all survive, though one kitten's is in danger of losing its eyes.

A recent case of cat hoarding in Ames − the third case in 15 months − has prompted a discussion of proper pet care.

Ames Animal Shelter and Animal Control staff rescued 27 cats living an unfit Ames home on Dec. 13. The pets were found without access to fresh water or food while they were kept in "filthy conditions."

Shelter employees worked through the next morning to remove the animals, provide immediate care, and process them into the shelter.

Ames Animal Shelter & Animal Control Supervisor Ron Edwards said many of the felines had fleas, upper respiratory infections and internal parasites. One kitten had serious infections in its eyes, and as of Wednesday, Dec. 20, staff were unsure if both eyes could be saved.

The cats continue to receive treatment, and Edwards said all of them will survive.

"(The cats) are eating and recovering well," Edwards said. "When we first got them, a lot of them had eyes matted up with infections, with upper respiratory infections. But now their eyes are looking clear, their poop is starting to look normal because they had a lot of internal parasites we treated them for.

"Almost everything we treat for - coccidia, giardia, tapeworms and roundworms - these cats had it. Some of those are also contagious to people as well, so living in that environment is dangerous not only for these cats but for people as well."

He did not anticipate the cats having any long-lasting health effects.

Ames Animal Shelter staff has been hard at work providing care for the rescued cats, who have been treated for upper respiratory infection, fleas, ticks and internal parasites. Staff does not anticipate any long-lasting health effects.

Shelter staff puts effort into animal care, adoption

The Ames Animal Shelter has handled two other significant hoarding cases in the last 15 months.

In October of 2022, a parked vehicle was discovered in north Ames with 29 cats living inside, including a pregnant cat carrying six babies. The vehicle owner eventually relinquished his claim to the animals after a long court case that concluded in April of 2023.

Another 29 cats were found during an eviction two months later. The owner of those cats moved out of state and never attempted to reclaim the cats from the shelter.

Thankfully, the shelter saved all 64 cats and found each a home.

The Ames Animal Shelter recently received special recognition from the Best Friends Animal Society for its push to become a no-kill shelter. Last year, the shelter, located at 325 Billy Sunday Road, saved 98% of its animals.

"It is an absolute honor (to be recognized)," Edwards said. "That really shows the commitment all the staff have to ensure every one of these guys leave here alive and find that forever home."

Since their rescue, the cats have been friendly with Ames Animal Shelter staff and each other.

What guidelines should pet owners follow?

The City of Ames does not limit how many pets a person can own, but residents are required to care for said animals. This includes regular doctor visits, general hygiene, and nutrition.

"Ames Municipal Code says you have to provide them with fresh water, vet care as needed including vaccinations, cleaning up after them and grooming if they need it," Edwards said. "As long as someone is meeting those guidelines, there is no number to the number of animals they can have in our community."

Edwards believes 27 cats in a single residence is not reasonable for one person to care for. He reccommends pet owners consider the cost of vet care and proper nutrition before taking on the responsibility.

"It's hard to put a number on it, because like every animal, every person is different, and everyone has a unique situation," Edwards said. "Being able to provide that care for them, that's an individual situation, and they need to know what their limits are."

Edwards says many hoarding cases are the result of unusual stress or tragedy.

"That encompasses so many different things," Edwards said. "Whether it's the loss of a family member, loss of a job, not having any resources or having the financial ability to spay and neuter so you end up with constant litters of kittens and it gets out of control really quickly."

It is most important for a hoarding situation to be reported if discovered, though the goal is to call the shelter and animal control before it gets overwhelming. If reported sooner, the Ames Animal Shelter could offer pet owners assistance before the situation escalates.

"If you have a family member or friend where it looks like it's getting out of hand or you know they don't have the resources, we can hopefully provide some resources, put them in touch with different organizations that may be able to provide some spay and neutering assistance," Edwards said. "That way three cats don't turn into 27."

The biggest problem Edwards often has faced in 38 years as an animal shelter employee is the high level of repeat cases. With this in mind, the Ames Animal Shelter makes a point to check public records, and keeps an internal "do not adopt list" and shares the information with partner agencies.

That's as deep as the information gathering goes, which often leaves facilities scrambling during the adoption process, Edwards said.

"The problem is there's really no national database," Edwards said. "We always hope shelters do their own research; just doing a simple google search on people will bring up a story, and if there's a conviction you can look up that information on Iowa Courts Online and be able to see. Hopefully, they would make different decisions on placing animals with somebody with this kind of history."

Ames Animal Shelter & Animal Control Supervisor Ron Edwards encouraged Ames residents to report a situation if discovered, and to reach out to the shelter for pet resources before a situation becomes out of control.

Give to kittens in need

The cats rescued on Dec. 13 require supportive care, including food and medications. Those willing to help can support the shelter and its animals by purchasing items for the cats through the shelter's wish list at: https://a.co/7oitfo3, the largest needs being cat litter and food.

Monetary donations will also be accepted to help cover the cats' medical bills. Anyone wishing to donate may do so online at https://secure.usaepay.com/pay/4nkt6r3h4k6d6hn83/xNDAd0Gw. Checks will be accepted at the Ames Shelter during open ours or mailed to the City of Ames at 515 Clark Avenue, Ames IA 50010.

