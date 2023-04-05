Hoax bomb suspect James Dean Fowler deemed not competent to stand trial

Apr. 5—PRINCETON — A man charged last year with bringing a hoax bomb to a federal courthouse and leaving another outside a Bluefield church has been deemed not competent to stand trial.

A trial for James Dean Fowler, 50, of Bluefield was scheduled to begin Tuesday before Circuit Court Judge Derek Swope.

Fowler was arrested on Aug. 22, 2022 after he brought what appeared to be a bomb to the Elizabeth Kee Federal Building in downtown Bluefield. A second device had been placed outside the Westminster Church on Washington Street.

Fowler was arrested at the federal courthouse. He had taped magazines to himself as makeshift armor and came armed with a box cutter, Detective-Lieutenant K.L. Adams of the Bluefield Police Department said later in his criminal complaint. After coming into the building, Fowler said he wanted to speak with a federal agent.

"When a U.S. Marshal approached Fowler, he advised that he wanted to speak with them concerning national security and that he had a bomb in his bag," Adams stated in the criminal complaint. "It was also mentioned that Fowler advised that he wanted to be heard and someone was going to listen to him today. Fowler also mentioned that he had left a second device at the Westminster Church on Washington Street."

Most of downtown Bluefield and the church's neighborhood were blocked off under they were secured.

The West Virginia State Police Bomb Squad was dispatched to both locations.

At the federal courthouse, a robot detonated the first device which appeared to be a bomb, but it "was later determined to be a hoax device," Adams said. "The bomb squad determined the second package at Westminster Church to also be a hoax device."

After Fowler was transported to the Bluefield Police Department, he was questioned by FBI Agent Phil Gunther.

Gunther later told Adams "that Fowler had spoke about devices placed inside cellphones and seemed to suffer from some form of mental disease," according to the the criminal complaint.

After consulting with the U.S. Attorney, the decision was made to charge Fowler at the state level. The October 2022 Mercer County Grand Jury later indicted him on charges including possession of, or use of, a hoax bomb in the commission of a felony; report concerning bombs or other explosive devices; and conveying false information concerning terrorist acts.

Assistant Prosecuting Attorney Josh Lawson said Tuesday that Fowler had been deemed not competent to stand trial. Due to federal regulations regarding private medical information, he could not say anything more about Fowler's condition.

Lawson said there could be a trial later if Fowler is deemed competent, but "it would be a ways off."

Fowler is currently undergoing treatment at the William R. Sharpe, Jr. Hospital in Weston.

Judge Swope issued a bench warrant for Fowler so he would be detained if he was released from the hospital for any reason, Lawson said.

Manufacturing a hoax bomb has a possible prison sentence of one to 10 years in prison. False reports concerning bombs or other explosive devices carries a possible sentence of one to three years in prison. Threats of terrorist acts has a possible sentence of one to five years in prison.

