Hoax bomb suspect James Dean Fowler indicted by the Mercer County Grand Jury

Oct. 14—PRINCETON — A man who claimed last August to have a bomb when he entered a federal courthouse and said he had left another one outside a local church has been indicted by the Mercer County Grand Jury.

The October 2022 Mercer County Grand Jury has indicted James Dean Fowler, 50, of Bluefield on charges including possession of, or use of, a hoax bomb in the commission of a felony; report concerning bombs or other explosive devices; and conveying false information concerning terrorist acts, according to the indictments list released Thursday by the Mercer County Prosecuting Attorney's Office and the Mercer County Circuit Clerk's Office.

Fowler was arrested Aug. 22 after he entered the Elizabeth Kee Federal Building in downtown Bluefield. Fowler had taped magazines to himself as makeshift body armor and came armed with a box cutter, Detective-Lieutenant K.L. Adams of the Bluefield Police Department said in his criminal complaint. After coming into the building, Fowler asked to speak with a federal agent.

"When a U.S. Marshal approached Fowler, he advised that he wanted to speak with them concerning national security and that he had a bomb in his bag," Adams said in the criminal complaint. "It was also mentioned that Fowler advised that he wanted to be heard and someone was going to listen to him today. Fowler also mentioned that he had left a second device at the Westminster Church on Washington Street."

Large parts of downtown Bluefield and the neighborhood around the church were blocked off while the scenes were secured.

The West Virginia State Police Bomb Squad was dispatched to both the federal courthouse and the church. At the courthouse, a robot was used successfully detonate the first device which appeared to be a bomb, but "was later determined to be a hoax device," Adams said. "The bomb squad determined the second package at Westminster Church to also be a hoax device."

When Fowler was taken to the Bluefield Police Department on Aug. 22, he was questioned by Agent Phil Gunther with the FBI. Gunther later told Adams "that Fowler had spoke about devices placed inside cellphones and seemed to suffer from some form of mental disease," according to the the criminal complaint. After consulting with the U.S. Attorney, the decision was made to charge Fowler at the state level.

A preliminary hearing for Fowler was scheduled in Mercer County Magistrate Court, but it was postponed pending a mental evaluation.

Manufacturing a hoax bomb has a possible prison sentence of one to 10 years in prison. False reports concerning bombs or other explosive devices carries a possible sentence of one to three years in prison. The threats of terrorist acts charge has a possible sentence of one to five years in prison.

Fowler is being held at the Southern Regional Jail on a $500,000 cash or surety bond.

— Contact Greg Jordan at gjordan@bdtonline.com

