Hoax bomber suspect James Dean Fowler has pretrial hearing

Sep. 6—By GREG JORDAN

Bluefield Daily Telegraph

PRINCETON — A man who was charged in August 2022 with placing fake bombs at the federal building in downtown Bluefield and at a Bluefield church was brought Tuesday to circuit court after being determined competent to stand trial.

James Dean Fowler, 50, of Bluefield appeared before Circuit Court Judge Derek Swope for a pretrial hearing. Fowler was scheduled for trial last April, but it was postponed after he was deemed not competent to stand trial.

Fowler was arrested on Aug. 22, 2022 after he brought what appeared to be a bomb to the Elizabeth Kee Federal Building in downtown Bluefield. A second device had been placed outside the Westminster Church on Washington Street.

Fowler, who was arrested at the federal courthouse, had taped magazines to himself as makeshift armor and came armed with a box cutter, Detective-Lieutenant K.L. Adams of the Bluefield Police Department said later in his criminal complaint. After entering the building, Fowler said he wanted to speak with a federal agent.

"When a U.S. Marshal approached Fowler, he advised that he wanted to speak with them concerning national security and that he had a bomb in his bag," Adams stated in the criminal complaint. "It was also mentioned that Fowler advised that he wanted to be heard and someone was going to listen to him today. Fowler also mentioned that he had left a second device at the Westminster Church on Washington Street."

Much of downtown Bluefield and the neighborhood around the church were evacuated and blocked off until they were secured by members of the West Virginia State Police Bomb Squad.

A robot detonated the first device which appeared to be a bomb outside the federal building, but it "was later determined to be a hoax device," Adams said. "The bomb squad determined the second package at Westminster Church to also be a hoax device."

Fowler was taken to the Bluefield Police Department where he was questioned by FBI Agent Phil Gunther.

Gunther told Adams "that Fowler had spoken about devices placed inside cellphones and seemed to suffer from some form of mental disease," according to the the criminal complaint.

Fowler was later remanded to a state hospital for treatment. After investigators and county prosecutors consulted with the U.S. Attorney, the decision was made to charge Fowler at the state level.

The October 2022 session of the Mercer County Grand Jury later indicted Fowler on charges including possession of, or use of, a hoax bomb in the commission of a felony; report concerning bombs or other explosive devices; and conveying false information concerning terrorist acts.

Assistant Prosecuting Attorney Josh Lawson said Tuesday after Fowler's pretrial hearing that Fowler was recently determined competent to stand trial. A trial is scheduled to begin later this month.

Fowler is being represented by attorney Joseph Harvey.

Both Lawson and Harvey told Judge Swope that they expected to be ready for trial. Lawson told the court that he was contacting U.S. Marshals who were on duty on Aug. 22, 2022 since he could not legally order federal employees to appear in court, but he believed they would be willing to testify. Adams, the investigating officer, was also expected to testify.

Swope remanded Fowler to the Southern Regional Jail.

Manufacturing a hoax bomb has a possible prison sentence of one to 10 years in prison. False reports concerning bombs or other explosive devices carries a possible sentence of one to three years in prison. Threats of terrorist acts has a possible sentence of one to five years in prison.

Contact Greg Jordan at gjordan@bdtonline.com

