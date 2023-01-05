Hoax calls allege juror no-shows, others will be arrested

Jan. 5—LIMA — Allen County Common Pleas Court Judges Terri Kohlrieser and Jeffrey Reed on Wednesday reported an apparent hoax that is making the rounds whereby residents are receiving telephone calls claiming they will be arrested for a variety of alleged offenses.

Kohlrieser said several people have called the court after receiving calls from someone who claims to be representing the Allen County Sheriff's Office. The caller told one resident they would be arrested for failing to appear for jury duty. In another instance, Kohlrieser said, a prosecutor from Fulton County received a call telling her a warrant for her to be brought to court was issued because she is a material witness in an unspecified case. Several others have reported similar incidents.

"People are contacting us to see if these calls are legitimate," the judge said. "They are not. These calls are not originating from the sheriff's office or the court."

Kohlrieser said the number of potential jurors who have not shown up for court has declined greatly of late and advised the public that those who do not appear will never be notified by phone.

"We have been getting much better cooperation from potential jurors lately. This week the turnout was great and we are appreciative," Kohlrieser said. "But for someone who doesn't show up, a uniformed sheriff's deputy will come to your house in person and serve you with a document informing you when to appear in court. It is never done by phone."

Maj. Andre McConnahea of the Allen County Sheriff's Office said representatives of his office "never contact people about warrants, or any other reason, by telephone."

"We do ask that people be cautious every time they answer their phones, regardless of what the caller ID may say. If you do have a question about a call simply hang up and call our office," McConnahea said.