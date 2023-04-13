Hoax calls falsely report shootings at Texas Wesleyan, Collin College Plano, other schools

Several college campuses across Texas, including Texas Wesleyan University in Fort Worth and Collin College in Plano, have received hoax calls falsely reporting mass shootings on Thursday morning, according to police and school officials.

At Texas Wesleyan, a university spokeswoman said, police received a call from someone claiming that multiple people had been shot in a lab on campus. When officers arrived and began clearing buildings, they learned that the lab number given by the caller didn’t exist. The call was soon traced to a scam number.

A hoax call also came in to the 911 center in Plano at about 9:45 a.m. falsely reporting that a mass shooting had occurred at Collin College Plano campus, according to Plano police.

