Hoax leads to lockdown at Ardrey Kell High School, police say

Ardrey Kell High School in south Charlotte was placed on a lockdown Friday afternoon due to a reported threat, but police say nothing credible was found.

The school sent a message to families after noon saying, “There is possibly an armed person on campus.” According to the message from the school, law enforcement officers were at the campus. Sources tell Channel 9 they were sweeping the building.

CMPD said at about 12:35 p.m. that no threat was found and there was no evidence of a shooting. Shortly afterward, the department said the report was a hoax “consistent with hoaxes going on nationwide.”

A video shared with Channel 9 shows a CMPD officer addressing a group of parents who gathered at the school. The officer told the parents that nothing was found, and they appreciated parents’ patience.

Police said officers were also called to Community House Middle School to investigate reports of a threat. Both schools were on a precautionary lockdown, CMPD said.

No injuries were eported.

Channel 9 has reached out to Charlotte Mecklenburg Schools and the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department for more information on the lockdown.

