Hoax mom to plead guilty to fraud charges

Bonnie Sweeten is surrounded by reporters as she leaves Bucks County District Court in Richboro on June 22, 2009, following her preliminary hearing on charges of identity theft and making a false report to police in connection to her abduction hoax.

Bucks County’s infamous “Hoax Mom” is expected to plead guilty next week instead of standing trial on charges she stole $700,000 from a Lower Southampton law firm and other people, according to a filing in federal court Wednesday.

Bonnie Sweeten, 40, rose to infamy in 2009 when she pretended she and her 9-year-old daughter were kidnapped in Upper Southampton. But in reality, she and her daughter flew to Disney World in Florida where the cops eventually arrested Sweeten.

Sweeten faked the kidnapping after authorities began looking into thefts at the law firm of former attorney Debbie Carlitz, where Sweeten worked as an office manager.

While working for Carlitz, Sweeten transferred money from accounts and judgments to pay for a lifestyle that was beyond her means, court records stated.

In one incident, Sweeten took money from a court judgment that was meant for a youngster’s school tuition, according to court records. In another incident, Sweeten allegedly stole money from one of her elderly relatives.

The feds charged Sweeten in 2010 with felony counts of fraud, identity theft and money laundering — for which she was scheduled to stand trial in Philadelphia next week.

Sweeten faces a mandatory minimum sentence of two years for the aggravated identity theft charge and 6½ to eight years in prison for the other charges, authorities said.

Sweeten has been in federal prison since her arrest because a judge ruled she was too much of a flight risk in light of her hoax. Sweeten’s federal public defender, James McHugh, declined to comment to the newspaper Wednesday.

Sweeten served 10 months in Bucks County prison for her fake kidnapping stunt. She had pleaded guilty in 2009 to misdemeanor counts of making a false statement and identity theft.

Her sob-ridden fake 911 call was played before a Bucks County judge when he sentenced her.

“Please, oh God, oh God, oh God ... please help us,” she told a 911 dispatcher, whispering at times. She said she and her daughter, Julia Rakoczy, were inside the trunk of their abductors’ car, and that she feared they were going to hear her.

Sweeten left a similar message on her husband’s voice mail. On the tape, which was also played in court, she claimed her captors had physically assaulted her and her daughter.

“They hit me ... they hit Julia. Please ... please ... I love my kids ... please.”

Before handing down his sentence, Bucks County Judge Jeffrey Finley told Sweeten that the tape convinced him that she was a “calculating, manipulative, cold-hearted woman.”

Ben Finley: 215-949-4203; email: bfinley@phillyBurbs.com;Twitter:@Ben_Finley

This article originally appeared on Bucks County Courier Times: Hoax mom to plead guilty to fraud charges