Hoax prompts south Charlotte schools into lockdown + Panthers officially rule out Bryce Young for Week 3
Hey, everyone! Drew here. Happy Friday!
Sorry about no newsletter yesterday afternoon, folks. We had some email issues on our end, but we’re back up and running now so thank you for your patience!
Let’s get right to the news.
1. Police find no threats at Ardrey Kell, Community House schools after lockdown
Two south Charlotte schools went into lockdown earlier today.
Police later “cleared” Ardrey Kell High School and Community House Middle School after an apparent hoax prompted the lockdowns. There was no evidence of a shooting and officers had not located a threat, police said.
Anna Maria Della Costa and Julia Coin continue to update this story.
2. Panthers injury report: Bryce Young officially out for Week 3 matchup at Seattle
The Carolina Panthers will be without their rookie quarterback Bryce Young on Sunday.
Young was officially ruled out of Week 3’s game against the Seattle Seahawks as he deals with an ankle injury. That means veteran Andy Dalton will get the start under center for Carolina.
Mike Kaye shares more from today’s injury report.
3. Photos and memories as Festival in Park opens for its 59th year in Charlotte
Festival in the Park kicks off its 59th year today at Freedom Park.
The even has grown to be one of Charlotte’s most beloved traditions, featuring music, food and art of all kinds.
Take a look back at the festivities over the years.
4. Some more stories to read
UAW strikes spreads to Charlotte, as auto workers walk out of GM service parts site
Is it illegal to skiplag to bail on a CLT flight? Here’s why you should think twice
I’m turning 50 years old this week, whether the grocery store clerk believes it or not
Lake Norman farm-to-table eatery may close over food safety: ‘Terrible for all of us’
---
That’s it for now. Thanks for reading! If you don’t already, subscribe to the Charlotte Observer here. If you’re already a subscriber (thanks!), download our iOS or Android app to stay connected.
Find more updates at charlotteobserver.com, and follow along on Twitter, Instagram and Tik Tok to see more from us. Enjoy your day!
Did someone forward this newsletter to you? You can sign up here.