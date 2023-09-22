Hoax prompts south Charlotte schools into lockdown + Panthers officially rule out Bryce Young for Week 3

Hey, everyone! Drew here. Happy Friday!

Ardrey Kell ranked No. 1 among Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools’ 33 high schools on U.S. News & World Report’s 2021 Best High Schools List released on Tuesday, April 27, 2021.

Two south Charlotte schools went into lockdown earlier today.

Police later “cleared” Ardrey Kell High School and Community House Middle School after an apparent hoax prompted the lockdowns. There was no evidence of a shooting and officers had not located a threat, police said.

Anna Maria Della Costa and Julia Coin continue to update this story.

Carolina Panthers quarterback Bryce Young, right gives Andy Dalton a low five as they trade positions on the field at the Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, N.C., on Monday, September 18, 2023.

The Carolina Panthers will be without their rookie quarterback Bryce Young on Sunday.

Young was officially ruled out of Week 3’s game against the Seattle Seahawks as he deals with an ankle injury. That means veteran Andy Dalton will get the start under center for Carolina.

Mike Kaye shares more from today’s injury report.

FILE IMAGE - Local artists Jerry Kirk (left) and Frank Haas (right) work on dual panels of art depicting a panoramic of Festival in the Park.

Festival in the Park kicks off its 59th year today at Freedom Park.

The even has grown to be one of Charlotte’s most beloved traditions, featuring music, food and art of all kinds.

Take a look back at the festivities over the years.

