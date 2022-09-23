Hoax school shooting reported at Akron's Garfield CLC, part of larger trend of such reports

.

A hoax school shooting was reported at Akron's Garfield CLC on Friday, part of a larger recent trend of hoax school shootings and bomb threats reported around the state and across the country.

Akron Police Lt. Michael Miller said the incident was a "hoax/swatting-type call" and said it was the first such incident in the Akron area that he was aware of.

"Swatting" is making a hoax call to law enforcement to deliberately cause a large police or SWAT team response. Sometimes, an individual does it to single out someone specific, but the calls can also be done in waves as a trend to seemingly random targets.

Officials say there's been a wave of false reports of school shootings and threats of violence over the last several days. USA TODAY found at least 30 active shooter false alarms and threats made at schools last week.

Authorities haven't publicly said the incidents are related, but experts say these intentional false reports have similarities. Their origins can be difficult or impossible to trace, but waves of false alarms are often the work of disgruntled pranksters trying to disrupt school or malicious bad actors trying to sow fear. And such hoaxes seem to increase around this time of year with students returning to classrooms.

This article originally appeared on Akron Beacon Journal: Hoax school shooting reported at Akron's Garfield CLC