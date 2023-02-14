Hoax threat made at Bishop Connolly High School in Fall River: What we know

FALL RIVER — A threatening phone call that turned out to be a hoax prompted a heavy police presence at Bishop Connolly High School and a lockdown of all Fall River public and Catholic schools Tuesday morning.

According to Fall River Police spokesman Sgt. Moses Pereira, on Tuesday morning the Police Department received a telephone call from an unknown individual communicating a threat directed at Bishop Connolly.

This incident happened just hours before the inauguration of Bristol County District Attorney Thomas M. Quinn was set to take place at the Elsbree Street school.

It also came on the heels of other similar reports of threats at schools in Massachusetts, and across the country, over the past two days. So far, all of the threats have been unfounded.

Hoax threats in Massachusetts schools

Threats were called in Tuesday to schools Clinton, Concord, Dedham, Duxbury and Fitchburg. On Monday, police in Massachusetts also investigated a number of hoax calls, known as "swatting," that forced lockdowns at high schools in Amesbury, Braintree, Westfield, Chelmsford, Charlestown, East Boston and North Attleborough.

Police said no evidence of shooters was found upon a search of the schools.

Fall River police response

"In order to ensure the safety of the students and staff at the school, we deployed our resources to secure the facility, and investigate the threat," a release from the FRPD states. "The command staff was in communication with the administration at the school through this process. A shelter in place was also initiated for the Fall River Public Schools. Our Officers conducted a search of the property to ensure that there was no threat to the building or its occupants. We have confirmed that there is no threat to the school."

"The Fall River Police Department regards the safety of our community as our highest priority. False reports such as these, will not be tolerated. We will be conducting a detailed and thorough investigation of this incident," Pereira added.

Police said they will maintain increased visibility in the area of the city’s schools throughout the remainder of the day.

Shortly after noon on Tuesday, the Fall River Public Schools posted on its Facebook page notifying parents that "the situation in the community is resolved. Schools will resume with their normal day-to-day schedules."

