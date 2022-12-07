Hobart-Lawrence officer accidentally shoots self, injured during highway 29 standoff

Westbound traffic flows on State 29 on the west side of Green Bay at 4:22 p.m. Wednesday. However, eastbound traffic was detoured Wednesday because of "law enforcement activity," the state DOT said.

HOBART − Police closed a busy stretch of highway Wednesday during a standoff that ended with an officer injured after he accidentally shot himself in the scuffle.

Hobart-Lawrence Police Investigator Dan Van Lanen told journalists later Wednesday how the incident happened.

Hobart-Lawrence police officers were sent Wednesday morning for a wellness check of a 30-year-old Hobart man, but couldn't reach the man. Then, around 1 p.m., officers spotted the man in a vehicle on Wisconsin 29 and Brown County VV, which led to a brief pursuit until he was ultimately stopped on highway 29 and County FF. As one of the officers tried to subdue the man, the officer's gun fired and wounded the officer in the hip area.

The officer's injuries are "non-life-threatening" and he's at a local hospital, according to Van Lanen.

Meanwhile, the Hobart man remained in his car until he was ultimately arrested. Van Lanen said he didn't know what prompted the welfare check.

Highway 29's east bound lane closed at 1:30 p.m. for three hours as a result of the incident. Traffic had been rerouted due to the ongoing investigation and reopened as of 4:54 p.m., according to the Department of Transportation.

This article originally appeared on Green Bay Press-Gazette: Hobart-Lawrence officer accidentally shoots self in highway 29 standoff