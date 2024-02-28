Hobart man with pending child neglect case charged with shooting woman’s friend

A Hobart man with a pending neglect case after his 8-year-old stepson accidentally shot himself in the thigh is now facing attempted murder charges after shooting a woman’s friend.

Devante J. McLauren-McNutt, 28, was charged Tuesday with attempted murder, aggravated battery, battery by means of a deadly weapon and battery resulting in serious bodily injury.

He is in custody, held without bail.

He appeared in court Wednesday where court records show he said he will hire his own lawyer. His bond was reset to $90,000 or $9,000 cash surety.

His next court date is March 8.

Gary Police arrived around 11:30 p.m. Feb. 25 to the 500 block of S. Union Street in the city’s Miller section.

The woman said she went outside to chat with a man in his vehicle. McLauren-McNutt, her children’s father, happened to be at her apartment.

After she didn’t answer his calls or texts, she saw he came down to the lobby, went outside, and then back inside at least twice.

The man – who said McLauren-McNutt assaulted her a few weeks back and she didn’t report it – got out to confront him. The woman heard “yelling,” and then gunshots. The man came back to the vehicle and told her to call 911.

The victim told police they were arguing about the earlier incident. He turned away when McLauren-McNutt opened fire.

He was about 20 feet away, while McLauren-McNutt was standing near the doorway. He never touched McLauren-McNutt, the victim said.

The victim was shot four times in the “flank” under the armpit, twice in the upper back/lower neck, and grazed on his right armpit, court records state.

He was taken to a local hospital before being transferred to a Chicago hospital.

Police found a tan gun inside the woman’s dresser. McLauren-McNutt surrendered to police.

