A Hobart man sought in Wednesday standoff dies from self-inflicted wound, police say

HOBART - A Hobart man who was taken in to custody after a daylong standoff Wednesday died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound, Hobart-Lawrence Police Chief Randi Bani said on the department's Facebook page Thursday.

The suspect was found in a wooded area near the 705 Centerline Drive apartment where he and his 25-year-old girlfriend had argued earlier in the day.

The woman had contacted police to say her boyfriend had threatened to kill her. A shot was fired during the dispute, but no one was injured. The woman and the boyfriend had fought, but she was able to leave the apartment after sustaining a minor injury.

Police tried for several hours to contact the man, but could not. Eventually, through the use of a drone, they found him in the woods near the apartment. He had a gunshot wound police said was self-inflicted. He later was pronounced dead at a Green Bay hospital.

The incident prompted police to shut off traffic to the apartment complex during the dispute, and the Pulaski School District adjust its bus routes to avoid the area of the dispute.

This article originally appeared on Green Bay Press-Gazette: Hobart man dies from self-inflicted gunshot after dispute, standoff