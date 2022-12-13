Hobart officials expect full return to work for officer Schroeder, accidentally shot by a service weapon made by Sig Sauer

A Hobart-Lawrence police officer wounded in an accidental shooting last week is expected to make a full recovery as authorities investigate why his weapon discharged unintentionally, police officials said Tuesday.

Officer Samuel Schroeder, a seven-year department veteran, was wounded Wednesday when his work-issued pistol went off during what Hobart-Lawrence police called "a high-risk incident," during which Schroeder and other officers were checking the welfare of a 30-year-old man. The gun fired as officers were taking the man into protective custody about 1 p.m. from his car, which was stopped near State 29 and Brown County FF.

The incident led police to close off a section of busy highway 29 and detour motorists for about three hours.

In a news release, Hobart-Lawrence Capt. Michael Renkas said the gun was not in Schroeder's holster when the shot was fired, but a review has not been able to determine conclusively what caused the gun to fire. On Friday, Renkas said the officer and the man "were not in contact" when the gun fired.

Officials have not said why officers were checking the man's welfare, nor have they made his name public.

The review includes examining officers' body-camera video, in-car camera footage, and statements from officers involved, Renkas said at a news conference Friday. He had said reviewers have "copious amounts of video to get through."

Hobart Administrator Aaron Kramer said village officials had gotten encouraging news about their officer's condition Friday morning. "We are very relieved," he said. "We look forward to (Schroeder) returning to work."

Hobart officials did not say where the accidental shot struck Schroeder's body. Schroeder underwent surgery Thursday, according to a news release.

Renkas said the Hobart-Lawrence department has had no other accidental discharges of weapons.

The weapons that Hobart and Lawrence provide to their officers are manufactured by Sig Sauer, a New Hampshire-based company, founded in Switzerland, that manufactures small arms. The company has attracted attention recently because of 22 lawsuits filed against Sig Sauer by police officers, and by gun enthusiasts, alleging that company-manufactured guns have fired without their triggers being pulled.

Three such incidents since June 2020 involved the Milwaukee Police Department, including a September 2022 incident in which an officer faces a year-long recovery because of a bullet lodged in his knee. The city of Milwaukee's police union filed suit against the city over its use of Sig Sauer weapons; city officials announced in late October that Milwaukee will spend nearly $500,000 to replace its Sig Sauer weapons with guns made by Glock.

This article originally appeared on Green Bay Press-Gazette: Wounded Hobart Officer Samuel Schroeder expected to make full recovery