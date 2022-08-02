Hobbs accused in murder, other felonies

Aug. 1—A Hobbs, N.M., man has been arrested on multiple felony charges, including murder, in the death of an unidentified person.

According to the Lea County Sheriff's Office, Tatum police asked sheriff's deputies for help around 9 a.m. Sunday for help at a home in the 700 block of South Cobern Avenue.

When authorities arrived, someone at the home said somebody had been murdered north of Lovington on Thursday. Investigators found a concealed body near an abandoned gin near the intersection of Prarieview and Hennington.

During the course of their investigation, Antwian Nilo Sosa, 19, was arrested on suspicion of murder, three counts of tampering with evidence, kidnapping and bribery or intimidation of a witness, according to the LCSO. He remained in the Lea County Detention Center as of Monday afternoon.

The identity of the deceased person has not been confirmed and an autopsy is pending.