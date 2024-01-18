Hobbs couple charged in 'severe' child abuse case

A young Hobbs couple is behind bars on felony child abuse charges and their infant son remains in critical condition in a Lubbock hospital with severe brain damage two weeks after the child was last abused.

Lea County Sheriff’s Deputies made the arrests late last week of 21-year-old Briana Hernandez and her fiancé, 23-year-old Dominic Martinez, both of Hobbs, on multiple felony charges.

The couple is charged with the physical abuse of their 14-month-old son stemming from a Jan. 3 report taken by deputies, but evidence indicates the abuse was likely ongoing for some time.

The case came to light when Hernandez took the couple’s infant son to Covenant Hospital in Hobbs because the child was unresponsive.

When deputies arrived, medical staff was intubating the infant and reported it had multiple injuries including both forearms broken, brain hemorrhaging and a fractured knee.

According to the criminal complaint, a doctor from Children’s Covenant Hospital in Lubbock stated the child suffered from “multiple broken bones, to include his left knee, left elbow, both forearms and six fractured ribs.”The child also had retinal hemorrhaging in both eyes, bruising in both ears and “permanent severe brain damage.”The doctor classified the injuries as “severe violent physical abuse.”

Both parents were interviewed by investigators and claimed the child had “bonked” his head while being bathed by Martinez on Jan. 2.

However, investigators observed overlapping bruising on the child’s body and found photos of the child dating back to mid-December 2023 showing bruising and swelling of the child’s face and lips.

Further investigation into the couple’s cell phone records showed Martinez conducted internet searches made on Jan. 2 that included: “can a 1-year-old be knocked out” and “how many years can you get if guilty of child abuse in NM.”

A search of the mother’s phone revealed internet searches for “how to get rid of bruises fast,” and “is it safe to put a baby upside down.”

According to Hernandez’s Facebook profile, she is the mother of four children, the oldest of which being 6 years old.According to the police report, only one child, a 6-year-old daughter, was living with the couple in the apartment they shared with two of Martinez’s immediate family.

The 6-year-old told an interviewer with the Children, Youth and Families Department she’d heard her father, Martinez, say he “was going to go to jail because he hit the baby.”

The girl also told investigators she had seen her father yell at the child because it would not stop crying, and on the day the child was taken to the hospital she had seen him lying in his crib and “thought (he) was a dead body” and she had seen her parents throw water on him in an attempt to wake him.

According to the report, 30, 60 and 90-day tests hair follicle tests of the girl revealed levels of methamphetamine in her system indicating levels of methamphetamine in her system of 1,298 pg/mg, 859 pg/mg and 5,759 mg/pg.According to the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration, levels of methamphetamine over 1,200 pg/mg are considered a “high dose” and levels above 500 pg/mg indicate direct ingestion of the substance. Investigators found dried blood on the infant’s bedding and toys.

Hernandez was arrested and charged with abuse of a child causing great bodily harm, a first-degree felony, and two counts of abuse of a child not resulting in death or great bodily injury, both third-degree felonies.

Martinez was charged with one count of abuse of a child causing great bodily harm, a first-degree felony, and one count of abuse of a child not resulting in death or great bodily injury, a third-degree felony.

Martinez has a previous fourth-degree felony charge for contributing to the delinquency of a minor from 2021 that was closed in February of last year with a Nolle Prosequi, or declined to pursue, filing by the Fifth Judicial District Attorney’s Office.

As of January 12, 2024, Martinez was wanted on a warrant for three third-degree felony charges filed in August 2023 for aggravated battery against a household member and abuse of a child not resulting in death or great bodily harm.

It is unclear at this time if those charges are related to the most recent ones against him, but his conditions of released were revoked in district court on Jan. 9.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to contact Investigator Sandoval at 575-441-8906, the Lea County Sheriff’s Office at 575-396-3611, or Crime Stoppers at 575-396-8005. Levi Hill’s email is managingeditor@hobbsnews.com.

