Hobbs, GOP, Democrats find compromise as fix to AZ's election calendar clears Legislature

Arizona lawmakers on Thursday gave lopsided approval to legislation designed to ensure an automatic vote recount provision won't disrupt this year's elections.

The approval carves time out of the election calendar to ensure any race that goes to an automatic recount does not delay other key election events.

Specifically, the bill is designed to ensure that military and overseas voters will get their ballots for the November general election in a timely manner. It also will ensure that a time-consuming recount won't hold up Arizona's ability to have its vote for president count in the national tally.

The bill passed with unusually heavy bipartisan support, given the divisive and at times bitter debate that surrounded the measure. Only four of the 90 lawmakers voted "no." The four were all Republicans.

"I’m happy to say Arizona will deliver its electors on time," Senate President Warren Petersen, R-Gilbert, said. He was referring to the warning from county election officials that a close finish in the presidential race could prevent Arizona from sending its electors to the Electoral College.

Petersen's comment came as the Senate surpassed the 20-vote threshold required to have House Bill 2785 take effect as soon as Gov. Katie Hobbs signs it.

In a statement, Hobbs claimed credit for the compromise.

"I appreciate the legislators who stood firm to protect voters and remove partisan politics from this bill," she said. "While this legislation isn’t perfect, it’s the result of hard-fought compromises from everyone involved."

The legislation also gives Republicans election measures that previously were felled by Hobbs' veto pen. Key among them are stricter signature verification provisions and daily reports on vote returns during the election cycle that will allow campaigns and political parties to track people who have not yet voted.

