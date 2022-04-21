Hobbs middle school teacher arrested, accused of sexual contact with students

Hobbs police on Thursday announced the arrest of a middle school teacher accused of making sexual contact with students.

Daniel Decker of Hobbs was arrested Wednesday by police after what the department called an extensive investigation regarding inappropriate behavior toward two female students at Highland Middle School, where Decker is an employee, according to a news release from Hobbs police.

On April 11, two female student came forward to Highland Middle School staff, alleging Decker had engaged in inappropriate behavior toward.

The staff contacted the School Resource Officer in reference to the allegations.

A detective with the Hobbs Police Department was contacted and responded to the school. Interviews took place with the students and their parents.

Decker was then contacted and agreed to a voluntary interview with Hobbs police, according to the release.

Based on the interviews and investigations, arrest warrants were sought for Decker on five counts of Criminal Sexual Contact of a Minor – all 3rd Degree Felonies.

Decker remained held at Lea County Detention Center pending arraignment.

"We would like to express our professional appreciation to the Hobbs Municipal Schools and the Staff of Highland Middle School for their full cooperation during this investigation," reads the statement from Hobbs police.

This article originally appeared on Lubbock Avalanche-Journal: Hobbs school teacher arrested, accused of sexual contact with students