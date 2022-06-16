Hobbs Police investigate death of Carlsbad man found near Zia Park Casino

Hobbs Police investigated the death of a Carlsbad man found near Zia Park Casino Hotel and Racetrack June 12.

The body of Daniel Forlines was discovered lying in a field in the 3900 block of West Millen by officers, read a Hobbs Police Department news release.

Investigators did not release Forlines identity until June 14 when relatives were notified of this death, according to the release.

Hobbs Police did not have additional information or establish the cause of Forlines' death.

Anyone with information on his death should contact the Hobbs Police Department at 575-397-9625 or Lea County Crime Stoppers at 575-393-8005.

