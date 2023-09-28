Hobbs Police investigating shooting death of 19-year-old
Full Story: https://www.krqe.com/news/crime/hobbs-police-investigating-shooting-death-of-19-year-old
Full Story: https://www.krqe.com/news/crime/hobbs-police-investigating-shooting-death-of-19-year-old
Former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie accused former President Trump of being afraid to defend his record against fellow Republican opponents and “ducking” them.
The odds of winning Wednesday’s $835 million drawing are 292,201,338 to on — or about 300 times less likely than getting struck by lightning.
"I continue leaving trails but it won’t be for the Blazers."
Lionel Messi left last week's game early due to fatigue, and he didn't play on Wednesday night.
Kyrie Irving and Luka Dončić played in just 16 games together last season after Irving was traded from the Nets in February.
The No. 1-overall pick was back on the field for the first time in more than a week, and the signs point to him starting against the Vikings.
Mikey Williams was arrested in April after an alleged shooting at his San Diego home.
The crypto industry is making a big push in Washington to lobby lawmakers to pass new rules to regulate the currency.
Here is what experts say is behind inflated car insurance prices and what you can do to save money without sacrificing thorough coverage on your vehicles.
Meta's new Quest 3 mixed-reality headset will allow users to personalize their physical spaces with "augments" -- a series of objects and widgets that are digitally plastered to their real-world environment. "Next year, you'll be able to customize your space with a library of augments that interact with the world in ways that physical objects can't," said Andrew Bosworth, Meta's chief technology officer, during Meta's annual Connect conference Wednesday.
There's plenty of news is coming out of Detroit as the United Auto Workers (UAW) stand-up strikes enter their 13th day.
It's Gerry Turner's turn to find love. Here's how to watch 'The Golden Bachelor.'
On Wednesday at its annual Connect event, Meta announced its second-gen smart glasses which feature some major hardware upgrades and a wider range of colors and frames.
A 1976 Oldsmobile Omega four-door sedan, badge-engineered twin to the Chevy Nova, found in a Colorado wrecking yard.
You'll soon be able to play the likes of Starfield and Halo Infinite on a giant, virtual 2D screen while wearing a Meta Quest 3 headset.
The next-generation of Meta Quest hardware is here, and Meta announced a bunch of software news alongside the Quest 3 VR headset hardware reveal at its Connect conference. One such announcement was the debut of Microsoft's Xbox Cloud Gaming service on Meta Quest 3, which is actually a huge boon for fans of the Facebook owner's mixed reality gear. The Xbox Cloud Gaming implementation in Quest resembles a lot of how Apple showed its own vision for mixed reality with the Vision Pro headset: It's primarily a virtual screen that can float in either a virtual or mixed reality space, which appears to be reposition-able and resizable, but which basically works exactly as you'd expect an Xbox game to work with a large TV.
Meta’s Quest headsets have long been reliably consumer focused -- at least until last year’s Quest Pro launch. Meta, like Magic Leap and Microsoft before it, has seen the writing on the wall. At today’s Connect conference in Menlo Park, California, Meta teased Meta Quest for Business.
The candidates might be the same, but shifting battlegrounds, new voters and possible spoilers mean 2024 won’t be a 2020 rerun.
On Wednesday at its annual Connect event, Meta announced its latest mainstream VR/AR headset in the Quest 3. It starts at $499 and features a bunch of upgrades across the board that make it a worthy successor to the best-selling headset on the market.
Get ready, it's time for "Survivor" Season 45.