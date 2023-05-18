Hobbs police seek public help for tips after deadly Walmart parking lot shooting

HOBBS, N.M. - Police on Thursday released new details after a man was found shot to death overnight in a Walmart parking lot in Hobbs.

Just after 2 a.m. Thursday, officers with the Hobbs Police Department responded to Walmart in the 3800 block of North Lovington Hwy. in reference to person who had been shot, according to a statement from Hobbs police. Upon arrival, officers located the man, 24-year-old Jordan Ruiz in the parking lot suffering from an apparent gunshot wound.

Hobbs EMS arrived on scene and the man was taken to Covenant Hobbs Hospital, where he later died.A preliminary investigation possibly reveals that this is not a random act of violence and the suspect may have known the victim, although police by Thursday had not identified a suspect.

Capt. Chad Wright with the Hobbs Police Department spoke briefly during a news conference Thursday afternoon in Hobbs, saying police by Thursday continued working to identify a suspect and asking for the public to help provide information.

Wright said investigators believe numerous other people were in the parking lot at the time of the shooting.

"Investigators have been out throughout the night and followed numerous leads," he said. "At this time we do know the suspect vehicle left the area east on Joe Harvey (Boulevard) and then southbound on Camino Real."

Wright asked people who have a home or business in those areas to review surveillance camera images.

"If you see anything suspicious or anything that could be helpful to the police during the time of (2 a.m. to 3 a.m.) please contact the police department so we can interview you and gather that video," he said.

Wright also asked anyone who may have been in the parking lot at the time of the shooting or witnessed it and who hadn't already talked to police at the scene to contact investigators.

"Investigations like this often require the help of the public and we want to bring this investigation to a close and justice for our victim," Wright said. "Our thoughts and prayers also go out to the family as they deal with this tragedy."Anyone with information about this shooting or other crimes can report information by calling dispatch at (575)397-9265, or contacting Lea County Crime Stoppers at (575) 393-8005 (you may be eligible for a cash reward).

