A Hobbs, New Mexico teen faces first-degree felony charges of attempted murder and child abuse after officials say she abandoned her newborn baby in a trash can Friday evening.

Alexis Avila, 18, was arrested over the weekend and was arraigned in Lea County District Court on Monday, according to a news release from the city of Hobbs. She has been released on bond.

Hobbs police

At about 8 p.m. Friday, officers with the Hobbs Police Department responded to the 1400 block of N. Thorp in reference to a newborn child being located in a Dumpster. Upon arrival, officers rendered aid to the newborn child, and the baby was taken to a local hospital by Hobbs EMS. The child was subsequently transported to a Lubbock hospital for further pediatric treatment.

Investigators were able to retrieve surveillance video and later located a suspect vehicle. Avila was interviewed and confessed to giving birth to the child at another location and then placing the baby in the Dumpster, according to the news release.

Avila was charged with Attempt to Commit a Felony To Wit: Murder (1st degree felony) and Child Abuse (1st degree felony).

The newborn child was in stable condition as of Monday.

This article originally appeared on Lubbock Avalanche-Journal: Hobbs teen charged with abandoning newborn baby in trash can