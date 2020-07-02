Hobbs & Towne, Inc. Announces New Partner, Danielle Munley

Executive Search and Advisory Services Firm Expands Leadership Team with First Female Partner

PHILADELPHIA, July 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Hobbs & Towne, Inc. ("HTI") is excited and honored to announce that Danielle Munley has rejoined the firm, as its first female Partner, and will focus on building the Diversity Search practice. HTI is the premier sustainability and climate technology-focused firm in the world, with offices in San Francisco, Los Angeles, New York, Toronto, London and Philadelphia, where Danielle will be based.

Danielle Munley, Partner at HTI More

Danielle has extensive executive search experience in private equity and venture capital, working with many high-profile companies in C-Suite and Board level recruiting. She rejoined HTI from True Search, where she worked in the CEO and Board practice. "We could not be happier to have Danielle back on the team as a Partner in our firm. She is an incredible talent and special human being. I personally look forward to working with her, as she takes a leadership role in the firm," says HTI Co-Founder & CEO, Andy Towne. Danielle is originally from upstate New York and received a full scholarship to play basketball at LeMoyne College. She moved to Philadelphia to complete her MBA at St. Joseph's University.

"Rejoining HTI is like coming home for me," stated Danielle. "I love the people and the climate-focused mission of our clients, like Apeel Sciences, Impossible Foods, Proterra and Zero Mass Water. I look forward to having an impact on diversity recruiting broadly in the market, and also within HTI."

About Hobbs & Towne, Inc. The executive search firm was founded in August of 1997 by Andy Towne and Bobby Hobbs and has focused on cleantech, climate and sustainability for over 20 years. The Advisory Practice was launched in 2016, with services including M&A, leadership assessment and executive coaching, interim management, restructuring and capital. Please visit www.hobbstowne.com.

Contacts:

Brandy Paul, Director of Operations

484-831-9160

brandy@hobbstowne.com

Andrew Towne, CEO

atowne@hobbstowne.com

Danielle Munley, Partner

danielle@hobbstowne.com

Cision More

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/hobbs--towne-inc-announces-new-partner-danielle-munley-301087389.html

SOURCE Hobbs & Towne, Inc.