Find a new hobby, connect with The Star & community groups at Kansas City library fair

The Kansas City Public Library is proud to be a place where members of the community can come together to learn and connect. While most people know the library as a place to check out a new book or a quiet place to get some work done, the resources available at the library don’t stop there.

On Saturday, Jan. 27, from 1 to 3 p.m., the Plaza library branch will host a New Year New Discoveries event where Kansas Citians can learn about the resources available at the library and other organizations in the community.

More than just books

Community Engagement Librarian Haley Lips said she and Kelsey Bates, the Library’s teen services coordinating librarian, have been preparing for the event for over six months. They were inspired by Lawrence Public Library’s yearly How-To Festival.

“Our goal is to bring organizations and people together in one space so that it can be an afternoon of learning, not only about specific skills, but also about organizations within our city,” Lips said.

Representatives from a number of departments within the library will be sharing resources and information, including KCPL’s Community Specialists, Reader’s Services and Technology Access Program, to name a few.

KCPL’s Digital Media Lab will be showcasing some of the technology they use to teach coding to teens, including remote control cars and Sphero robots from their maker lab at the Southeast library branch.

The Seed Library at the Irene Ruiz library branch will be providing soil testers, bird watching backpacks, and seed bombs that can be planted when warm weather returns to Kansas City.

The Seed Library at the Irene Ruiz branch of the Kansas City Public Library allows library members to check out seeds for their gardens, and bring back seeds after the growing season to replenish the collection.

The Library’s teen advisory group, Teen Leaders of Today, will be helping visitors navigate the event, as well as hosting a table of their own where visitors can create bookmarks.

“I’m always excited when my teen group, Teen Leaders of Today, gets to come up with something,” Bates said.

Bates said she is also excited that the Kemper Art Museum’s teen group will be joining the event, doing an art project based on one of the museum’s current collections.

“I really like to find opportunities to give teens the experience of trying out new things and interacting with people and having the Kansas City public know how awesome our teens are.”

Bringing the community together

Nearly 20 community organizations will also be participating in the event:

Bates and Lips are proud to have a wide range of organizations represented, from more serious groups like Vivent Health, who will be providing free STI testing at the event, to fun organizations like The National Museum of Toys/Miniatures.

Meet The Star

The Kansas City Star will be joining the event as well to collect your KCQ’s, as a part of our collaboration with the Library to answer questions about Kansas City’s history, people, places and culture. Our journalists will be available to answer questions about our work, help you connect with our staff and hear about what’s happening in your neighborhood.

Can’t make it to this event? We’re looking for other community partners hosting events that would like to collaborate with us. Reach out to Hannah Wise, assistant managing editor for engagement and experimentation, to connect about future community events. She is best reached at hwise@kcstar.com.

What you need to know

The New Year New Discoveries event will take place at the Plaza Library Branch, located at 4801 Main Street. Free parking is available in the library’s garage.

The event is open to people of all ages, and you do not need a library card to attend. If you’d like to sign up for your library card while you’re there, make sure to bring an ID and proof of address.

Bates and Lips also suggest bringing a tote bag for the information and goodies you’ll collect.