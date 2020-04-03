Hobby Lobby is temporarily closing all stores starting Friday night due to the coronavirus

After receiving backlash over keeping its stores open in defiance of some states shelter-in-place orders, Hobby Lobby announced Friday that it is closing all its stores.

All of the Oklahoma City, Oklahoma-headquartered arts and crafts chain's locations will close effective 8 p.m. Friday and remain closed until further notice, according to a notice posted on its website.

"As the country continues efforts to manage and mitigate the devastating health and economic impacts of the COVID-19 virus, Hobby Lobby will, after careful consideration, close the remainder of its stores, and furlough nearly all store employees and a large portion of corporate and distribution employees," the notice said.

Hobby Lobby is encouraging furloughed employees to apply for unemployment benefits, which would include the extra $600 per week as part of the $2.2-trillion economic stimulus bill. The retailer says it is ending "emergency leave pay," suspending paid time off benefits and will offer benefits including healthcare to furloughed employees "through at least May 1."

Earlier in the week, some Hobby Lobby stores in Ohio, Indiana, Wisconsin and Colorado were shut down by law enforcement after reopening, defying the state shelter-in-place orders.

The company had said in memos sent to managers that it considered itself an essential retailer.

"We know our customers relied on us to provide essential products, including materials to make personal protective equipment, such as face masks, educational supplies for the countless parents who are now educating their children from home, and the thousands of small arts and crafts businesses who rely on us for supplies to make their products," Hobby Lobby said Friday in its statement.

Hobby Lobby said stores will reopen "in a responsible way when the current situation improves."

"Until then, we pray for those affected by the virus, protection for the health care professionals caring for the sick, economic security for all impacted businesses and employees, and wisdom for our leaders," the company's statement said.

