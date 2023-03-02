Hobby Lobby worker kills boss at warehouse, then dies in crash, Oklahoma cops say

A Hobby Lobby employee who worked at an Oklahoma distribution center gunned down his supervisor after a “work-related” argument, according to police and local news reports.

The manager was killed, authorities said, and the accused gunman died in a police chase following the shooting.

Officers with the Oklahoma City Police Department were called to the building shortly before 5 p.m. Wednesday, March 1, according to a news release.

Police were told someone was shooting at a Hobby Lobby distribution center warehouse, according to KOCO and KOKH.

“Responding officers were given information indicating there was an active shooter in the building,” police said. “Officers arrived at the business and learned this was not an active shooter but an isolated incident which involved two employees.”

Authorities learned that after an employee got into a dispute with his supervisor, he went to the parking lot and grabbed a gun from his vehicle, according to the release.

Police said he then returned and fatally shot the manager, identified as 69-year-old Douglas Smith. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The accused shooter drove away before police arrived, though investigators found him at a gas station near Interstate 35 and Highway 51, according to the release.

He sped away, police said, and officers began chasing him.

Oklahoma City Police Air Support Unit began following his route from the air, authorities said, and the department’s ground officers stopped chasing him.

When the suspect drove out of Oklahoma City limits, other agencies began to chase him, police said.

Authorities said the suspect crashed in Kingfisher County, and he was pronounced dead at the scene.

McClatchy News reached out to Hobby Lobby for comment on March 2 and was awaiting a response.

Police have not publicly identified the suspect.

