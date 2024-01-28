‘What this hobby is all about’: Longview Card Show held at Exhibit Center

LONGVIEW, Texas (KETK) – The Longview Card Show was held at the Longview Fair Grounds Exhibit Center on Saturday.

Paralympian gold medalist guest speaks at ‘Girl Power’ summit in Tyler

The event was organized by For the Collectors and 903 Card Shop. They said it was their biggest show in three years of the event.

“Seeing the kids come out and have fun. The parents bring out the kids and it reminds you what this hobby is all about,” said Tom Tippit, the owner of For The Collections.

This was the collectible sports card and memorabilia show’s first year at the Longview Fair Grounds. The next card show is in August and Tippit said he hopes their turnout will be even greater for that show.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KETK.com | FOX51.com.