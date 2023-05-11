Hobby shop break-in suspect now faces separate burglary charge

May 11—MANKATO — The man charged in connection to a break-in at the Atlantis Hobby shop now faces additional charges for a separate burglary at a Mankato apartment.

Stoney Ramell Johnson, 35, was charged with felony burglary Wednesday in Blue Earth County District Court.

Johnson was previously charged with a felony for receiving stolen property on April 27 after police said they found numerous trading cards worth $5,000 from Atlantis Hobby at his residence after a reported break-in at the shop in April. The shop's owner estimated about $30,000 worth of merchandise was taken.

The apartment burglary reportedly occurred Tuesday. A resident told police three people broke into his apartment and took a PlayStation, a 75-inch television, a suitcase, clothing and other items, according to a criminal complaint.

One of the burglary suspects was identified as Johnson, the complaint states. Police say one of the other suspects recounted how the three went into the apartment to take the items before he drove them to another apartment.

The stolen items weren't found at the other apartment, according to the complaint.

