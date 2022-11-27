Hobe Sound man killed in stabbing Saturday night; suspect not yet located

HOBE SOUND — A man was fatally stabbed in his Hobe Sound home Saturday evening, but his assailaint — whom law enforcement says knew the victim — has not yet been detained, the Martin County Sheriff's Office said.

Just before 6 p.m. Saturday, police received a 911 call about the stabbing, the sheriff's office said in a news release. The victim, a man in his 20s who had sustained "multiple stab wounds," was found in his home in the Preserve, a gated community off of Southeast Seabranch Boulevard.

The man, whom police did not publicly identify, was airlifted to HCA Florida Lawnwood Hospital in Fort Pierce, Martin County Fire Rescue District Chief Joshua Shell said. The man later died of his injuries.

Shell had no details about the man or his identity, he said. According to the sheriff's office, the victim knew the suspect, who left the scene.

No arrests had been made Sunday, and no further information about the incident was available. Martin County Sheriff's Office representatives could not be reached for comment Sunday afternoon.

This story will be updated.

