Hobe Sound mother to serve prison time after infant son drowned in bathtub

STUART – A Hobe Sound woman charged with aggravated manslaughter of a child in the 2019 bathtub drowning death of her 9-month-old son avoided trial Monday by entering a plea of no contest, court records show.

Heather Clifford, 31, who was arrested nearly two weeks after Martin County Sheriff's Office deputies said they found her baby floating in a family bathtub Dec. 20, 2019, had been scheduled for trial Monday where she faced up to 30 years in prison, if convicted.

Instead, a judge accepted Clifford’s no contest plea as charged and sentenced her to a lesser term of 10 years in prison as part of a negotiated plea deal, according to court records and a state prosecutor.

The Martin County Sheriff's Office responded to the drowning death of a 9-month-old child in the Hobe Heights community on Dec. 20, 2019.

Her court-appointed attorney, Jerome Stone of Stuart, said entering the plea was in Clifford’s best interest “because there was some negligence there on her part.”

“Even after serving this 10-year sentence, she’s got a life sentence for the horrific memory she has about what happened to her child,” Stone said Monday after court. “We thought the resolution of the 10 years was fair.”

She was given credit for the 823 days she’s spent at the Martin County Jail since her arrest Jan. 2, 2020.

What happened in the Clifford home?

Records show when deputies responded to a 911 call from Clifford’s home on Southeast Parkway Drive in Hobe Sound, they spoke with the baby's father, Shawn Stewart Davis, 30, who said he was sleeping when Clifford woke him to tell him the baby was face-down in the bathtub and was blue.

At the time, Clifford told deputies the baby was unattended in the tub for at least 20 minutes. She also said she might have fallen asleep and that she thought she’d told the father about the baby in the tub.

Deputies reported finding Clifford's 9-month-old son, Cameron Davis, in a bathtub. A 911 dispatcher had coached someone in the home on CPR until paramedics arrived and took over. The boy was taken to a local hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Stone too, said Clifford later lost her parental rights to two other children who had been living at the Hobe Heights community home and were removed by the Department of Children and Families.

Deputies in 2019 said they had responded to the home at least three times in the past, one of which was to assist the DCF in a matter.

Melissa E. Holsman is the legal affairs reporter for TCPalm and Treasure Coast Newspapers, and is writer and co-host of Uncertain Terms, a true crime podcast. Reach her at melissa.holsman@tcpalm.com.

This article originally appeared on Treasure Coast Newspapers: Martin County woman to serve 10 years in prison after infant son drowned in bathtub