Hobgood Elementary arrests: Family accepts $86K settlement

A family that sued the city of Murfreesboro and Rutherford County after the April 2016 arrests of three children at Hobgood Elementary has accepted a pending $86,500 settlement..

Zacchaeus and Lavonia Crawford's children were arrested in connection to a Murfreesboro Police Department investigation of an off-campus bullying incident. A cell phone video from March 2016 that shows a small child who allegedly punched a larger child as other children encouraged the attack.

The charges against the children were dismissed June 17, 2016, by Rutherford County Juvenile Court Judge Donna Scott Davenport.

The city of Murfreesboro will pay a total of $85,000, including $27,000 for plaintiff's attorney Darryl South, while Rutherford County government pays $1,500, according to the settlement agreement filed in U.S. District Court in Nashville.

"All plaintiff children suffered great mental anguish and emotional trauma as a result of the false arrest and malicious prosecution as instigated and directed by defendants," states the lawsuit filed Feb. 16, 2017.

Murfreesboro City Attorney Craig Tindall said the pending settlement will be official once the court accepts the agreement.

"Given that procedural posture and the fact this matter involves minors, I would not comment further about this specific lawsuit," Tindall said. "However, generally speaking, the city will resolve litigation through an agreed-upon settlement when it is in the city’s best interest. Settlement, however, should never assumed to be an admission of liability or wrongdoing. There are many reasons to settle a lawsuit, the primary being the expense of defending a matter through the court process."

Lawsuit questions conduct of police supervisors

The lawsuit also named Murfreesboro police supervisors Chrystal Templeton, Maj. Clyde Adkison, Sgt. Scott Newberg, Lt. Steve Teeters and Greg Walker as defendants, and accused them of failing to administer department policy in a case involving children.

“At no point during the video can any of the plaintiffs be identified within the video or identified as participating in any manner regarding the fight incident,” the family’s lawsuit asserts.

“Officer Templeton, without utilizing due diligence and with a complete lack of professional conduct and with reckless disregard of the policy of the department, directed the inappropriate handcuffing of two minor children, including one of the plaintiff children.”

The family's handcuffed child was placed within a patrol car and driven to a local retail parking lot "where she was transferred to another patrol car and taken for processing at the Rutherford County Juvenile Detention Center," the lawsuit states.

City and county deny liability after arrests

The family members contend their “Fourth and Fourteenth Amendment rights were violated,” the settlement states.

“The city has denied and continues to deny any liability for any alleged unconstitutional acts and denies releasing parties’ entitlement to any relief, and states that under no circumstances shall this agreement be constructed as an admission of liability under any local, state or federal laws,” the settlement agreement states.

“The city, through its insurance carrier, will pay the sum of $58,000 to (the Crawford family), which will be divided and distributed equally between the three (children),” states the settlement agreement.

The document has a similar statement from the county in denying liability.

“The county will pay the sum of $1,500 (to the family), which will be divided and distributed equally between the three," the settlement states.

Police department also punishes officers involved in Hobgood arrests

Prior to the lawsuit, the Murfreesboro Police Department led by Chief Karl Durr suspended Templeton and placed her on six months of disciplinary probation for her role in the April arrests, according to documents.

Five other officers also were disciplined. Three received written reprimands, and two were punished with suspensions for failing to properly supervise officers under their command in the incident, which brought charges of “criminal responsibility for conduct of another” against children.

Written reprimands were given to the remaining officers, Adkison, Newberg and Teeters.

