Hoboken Political Critics Ask Why Meetings Are Still Virtual

HOBOKEN, NJ — COVID numbers are dropping, the Hoboken schools will be mask-optional in two weeks, but Hoboken City Hall still hasn't opened back up, with council meetings still virtual, despite a plan announced in December to reopen meetings in January 2022.

Political observers have complained for months about not being able to attend council meetings in person — particularly before a December meeting at which the council passed controversial measures, such as raises for themselves.

The city announced in December that council meetings would allow 25 observers in person starting in January. But after COVID numbers spiked, they delayed the plan.

But now that numbers are back down, critics are frustrated again.

"It took me an hour and 20 minutes to get on this call, to get on this meeting," said Eric Volpe, phoning into last Wednesday's meeting. "I finally broke down and created a Zoom account. I have too much electronic junk to deal with. I've spoken at these meetings before. Why are we not having live meetings in City Hall? ...You shouldn't have to even have a computer to be able to participate in a public meeting."

He noted that the mayor recently revoked the city's indoor mask mandate, but kept it for city buildings, regardless of vaccination status. (See 9:47.)



The city's spokesperson did not respond to a question last week about when meetings will be held in City Hall.

On Friday, former council candidate Paul Presinzano Tweeted that he'd called every town clerk's office in Hudson County to find out if council meetings are in person.

Of all 12, only West New York and Harrison are still remote. Seven others — including Jersey City, Bayonne, and North Bergen — are in person, and two offer both options.

The Wednesday meeting can be viewed on Facebook with this link.

The meeting agendas on the city website also list directions to watch and participate via Zoom. Here are the agendas.

Story continues

You can sign up to get breaking news alerts in Hoboken and a free daily newsletter each morning at 6 a.m. with local news. Sign up with your zip code and email.

Get a free morning newsletter with news in Hoboken or your town: https://patch.com/subscribe

This article originally appeared on the Hoboken Patch