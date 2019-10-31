Is HOCHDORF Holding (VTX:HOCN) Weighed On By Its Debt Load?

David Iben put it well when he said, 'Volatility is not a risk we care about. What we care about is avoiding the permanent loss of capital. It's only natural to consider a company's balance sheet when you examine how risky it is, since debt is often involved when a business collapses. Importantly, HOCHDORF Holding AG (VTX:HOCN) does carry debt. But is this debt a concern to shareholders?

When Is Debt A Problem?

Debt and other liabilities become risky for a business when it cannot easily fulfill those obligations, either with free cash flow or by raising capital at an attractive price. Part and parcel of capitalism is the process of 'creative destruction' where failed businesses are mercilessly liquidated by their bankers. However, a more frequent (but still costly) occurrence is where a company must issue shares at bargain-basement prices, permanently diluting shareholders, just to shore up its balance sheet. By replacing dilution, though, debt can be an extremely good tool for businesses that need capital to invest in growth at high rates of return. When we think about a company's use of debt, we first look at cash and debt together.

How Much Debt Does HOCHDORF Holding Carry?

The chart below, which you can click on for greater detail, shows that HOCHDORF Holding had CHF181.4m in debt in June 2019; about the same as the year before. However, because it has a cash reserve of CHF11.1m, its net debt is less, at about CHF170.3m.

How Strong Is HOCHDORF Holding's Balance Sheet?

According to the last reported balance sheet, HOCHDORF Holding had liabilities of CHF248.1m due within 12 months, and liabilities of CHF98.9m due beyond 12 months. Offsetting these obligations, it had cash of CHF11.1m as well as receivables valued at CHF160.5m due within 12 months. So it has liabilities totalling CHF175.4m more than its cash and near-term receivables, combined.

The deficiency here weighs heavily on the CHF115.5m company itself, as if a child were struggling under the weight of an enormous back-pack full of books, his sports gear, and a trumpet." So we definitely think shareholders need to watch this one closely. After all, HOCHDORF Holding would likely require a major re-capitalisation if it had to pay its creditors today. When analysing debt levels, the balance sheet is the obvious place to start. But ultimately the future profitability of the business will decide if HOCHDORF Holding can strengthen its balance sheet over time.

In the last year HOCHDORF Holding had negative earnings before interest and tax, and actually shrunk its revenue by 9.9%, to CHF522m. We would much prefer see growth.

Caveat Emptor

Over the last twelve months HOCHDORF Holding produced an earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) loss. Its EBIT loss was a whopping CHF39m. When we look at that alongside the significant liabilities, we're not particularly confident about the company. It would need to improve its operations quickly for us to be interested in it. Not least because it burned through CHF17m in negative free cash flow over the last year. So suffice it to say we consider the stock to be risky.