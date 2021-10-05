Is Hochschild Mining (LON:HOC) A Risky Investment?

Howard Marks put it nicely when he said that, rather than worrying about share price volatility, 'The possibility of permanent loss is the risk I worry about... and every practical investor I know worries about.' So it might be obvious that you need to consider debt, when you think about how risky any given stock is, because too much debt can sink a company. We note that Hochschild Mining plc (LON:HOC) does have debt on its balance sheet. But the more important question is: how much risk is that debt creating?

Why Does Debt Bring Risk?

Debt and other liabilities become risky for a business when it cannot easily fulfill those obligations, either with free cash flow or by raising capital at an attractive price. Ultimately, if the company can't fulfill its legal obligations to repay debt, shareholders could walk away with nothing. However, a more usual (but still expensive) situation is where a company must dilute shareholders at a cheap share price simply to get debt under control. By replacing dilution, though, debt can be an extremely good tool for businesses that need capital to invest in growth at high rates of return. The first step when considering a company's debt levels is to consider its cash and debt together.

How Much Debt Does Hochschild Mining Carry?

You can click the graphic below for the historical numbers, but it shows that Hochschild Mining had US$209.8m of debt in June 2021, down from US$227.1m, one year before. However, its balance sheet shows it holds US$256.9m in cash, so it actually has US$47.1m net cash.

How Strong Is Hochschild Mining's Balance Sheet?

The latest balance sheet data shows that Hochschild Mining had liabilities of US$195.2m due within a year, and liabilities of US$376.7m falling due after that. On the other hand, it had cash of US$256.9m and US$90.4m worth of receivables due within a year. So its liabilities total US$224.5m more than the combination of its cash and short-term receivables.

Hochschild Mining has a market capitalization of US$927.7m, so it could very likely raise cash to ameliorate its balance sheet, if the need arose. But it's clear that we should definitely closely examine whether it can manage its debt without dilution. Despite its noteworthy liabilities, Hochschild Mining boasts net cash, so it's fair to say it does not have a heavy debt load!

Even more impressive was the fact that Hochschild Mining grew its EBIT by 142% over twelve months. That boost will make it even easier to pay down debt going forward. The balance sheet is clearly the area to focus on when you are analysing debt. But ultimately the future profitability of the business will decide if Hochschild Mining can strengthen its balance sheet over time. So if you're focused on the future you can check out this free report showing analyst profit forecasts.

Finally, a business needs free cash flow to pay off debt; accounting profits just don't cut it. While Hochschild Mining has net cash on its balance sheet, it's still worth taking a look at its ability to convert earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) to free cash flow, to help us understand how quickly it is building (or eroding) that cash balance. During the last three years, Hochschild Mining produced sturdy free cash flow equating to 66% of its EBIT, about what we'd expect. This free cash flow puts the company in a good position to pay down debt, when appropriate.

Summing up

While Hochschild Mining does have more liabilities than liquid assets, it also has net cash of US$47.1m. And we liked the look of last year's 142% year-on-year EBIT growth. So is Hochschild Mining's debt a risk? It doesn't seem so to us. When analysing debt levels, the balance sheet is the obvious place to start. But ultimately, every company can contain risks that exist outside of the balance sheet. For instance, we've identified 2 warning signs for Hochschild Mining that you should be aware of.

At the end of the day, it's often better to focus on companies that are free from net debt. You can access our special list of such companies (all with a track record of profit growth). It's free.

